Which locals were named to Division 4 All-State girls basketball team?

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NVSRl_0etJ5JYK00

A trio of local athletes earned All-State honors as the 2022 Associated Press Division 4 girls’ basketball All-State team was announced.

Elie Wilson of Calhoun Christian earned First-Team All-State honors. As a five-year varsity starter, Wilson finishes her high school career as the all-time leader in career points at Calhoun Christian. During her senior year, she also became the all-time career leader in rebounds, assists and steals for the school. Wilson helped Calhoun Christian to a 16-5 record as the Cougars lost in the district finals after she broke her shooting hand in the final regular season game. Wilson finished with 21.8 points per game with 12.7 rebounds, 5.1 steals and 4.1 assists.

Reese Williams of Colon was named Second-Team All-State. Williams helped Colon to a 16-5 record from her guard position. Williams averaged 18.3 points per game with 6.2 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.4 assists and earned all-league honors as well.

Kylie Quist was an honorable mention selection after helping Athens to a No. 3 ranking in the state to end the season. Quist helped Athens to a 19-1 regular season record as she averaged 13.6 points per game, with 51 3-pointers, while averaging 2.7 assists and 2.3 steals per game. The junior also helped Athens to a district and league title.

The 2022 Associated Press Division 4 girls’ basketball All-State team as selected by a panel of eight Michigan sportswriters.

Player of the Year: Mia Riley, Fowler

Coach of the Year: Nathan George, Fowler

First Team All-State

Mia Riley, Fowler, Sr.

Lydia Meredith, Portland St. Patrick, Sr.

Mia Judd, Lansing Christian, Sr.

Olivia Flynn, Harbor Springs, Fr.

Tessa Wagner, Carney-Nadeau, Sr.

Kennedy Guild, Pickford, Sr.

Elie Wilson, Calhoun Christian, Sr.

Reide Osterman, Baraga, Sr.

Emma Riley, Fowler, Jr.

Anna Fernandez, Plymouth Christian, Sr.

Megan Bennett, McBain Northern Mich. Christian, Sr.

Ava Boike, Genesee Christian, Sr.

Second Team All-State

(Nominees receiving two or more votes from the eight-member panel)

Katelyn Pnack, Coleman, Sr.

Reese Williams, Colon, So.

Madison Looby, Saginaw Nouvel, Sr.

Makayla Kamyszek, Posen, Sr.

Madison Smith, Mackinaw City, Jr.

Kate Borseth, Ewen-Trout Creek, Jr.

Coach

Tyler Larson, Baraga

Honorable Mention

(Nominees receiving one or no votes from the nine-member panel)

Jacey Somers, Bellaire; Lizzy Scharer, Adrian Lenawee Christian; Makenna Uotila, Ontonagon; Kylie Quist, Athens; Megan Houk, Plymouth Christian; Corina Jahfetson, Baraga; Ashton Hord, North Dickinson; Caitlyn Dickerson, Midland Calvary Baptist Academy; Abby Parkinson, Hale; Natalie Wandrie, Inland Lakes; Claudia Burley, Grand Traverse Academy; Ava Schultz, Gaylord St. Mary’s; Elly Sexton, Brethren; Angelina Tringali, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian; Karlyn Kappen, Deckerville; Brooklyn Hart, Carsonville-Port Sanilac; Charlie Boyce, Bellaire; Payton Griffith, Mendon; Gracie Shettler, Martin; Ava Maller, Pittsford; Megan Roberts, Hillsdale Academy; Dakota Sigler, Camden-Frontier; McKena Wilson, Fruitport Calvary Christian; Aubrey Rogers, Morrice; Delaney Scully, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart; Natalie Skowron, Vestaburg; Emma Holmes, Marcellus; Sophie Wisniski, Onekama; Emily Grant, Lake Leelanau St. Mary; Grace Wolfe, Frankfort-Elberta; Larissa Huffman, Mackinaw City; Marlie Postula, Mackinaw City; Ty’Venona Davis, Muskegon Heights Academy; Aniea Johnson, Muskegon Heights Academy; Hailey Maulbetsch, Plymouth Christian; Clemmie Gadwood, Will Carleton Academy

Coaches

Jamie Salenbien, Adrian Lenawee Christian; Ron Windle, Plymouth Christian; Nick Katzinger, Coleman; Al Schrauben, Portland St. Patrick; D.J. Boike, Genesee Christian

Voting panel: Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer; Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal; David Goricki, The Detroit News; Marc Vieau, The Cadillac News; Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal; James Cook, Traverse City Record-Eagle; Jason Juno, Ironwood Daily Globe; Doug Donnelly, Adrian Daily Telegram.

