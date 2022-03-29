ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Graham Mertz, Braelon Allen - spring practice

By KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
The Exponent
The Exponent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j7RKY_0etJ5Ifb00
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz hands the ball off to tailback Braelon Allen during a spring football practice at the McClain Center Tuesday in Madison. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

An injury to OLB Nick Herbig opens the door for a classmate, the new-look offensive line and more are covered in this report from the Badgers' first spring practice open to reporters.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star QB and key Oregon target to visit Eugene for Ducks’ spring game

When Oregon Ducks’ head coach Dan Lanning laid out his recruiting plan for the spring, it centered around getting some of the best athletes in the nation to Eugene on April 23rd for the spring game. It was in that setting that Lanning wanted to show the nation what Oregon could be, and wow the recruits with the energy of Autzen Stadium. It looks like Lanning is going to get his wish, with news coming out that 5-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, the third-best unsigned QB in the 2023 class, will be coming to Eugene for a visit that weekend. RelatedWhere does Oregon...
EUGENE, OR
The Exponent

allen photo 3-28

Where Wisconsin tailback Braelon Allen wants to add to his game during spring practices. Sophomore running back Braelon Allen has visions of becoming even more of a play-maker for the Badgers this fall. Here's how.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Badgers
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Exponent

Ochaun Mathis OV

Huskers getting TCU edge rusher Ochaun Mathis to campus for spring game official visit. The 6-foot-6, 260-pounder is one of the most productive defensive players available in the transfer portal.
LINCOLN, NE
The Exponent

Purdue diving coach wins Big Ten coaching award

Purdue Diving Coach Adam Soldati won the Big Ten Men’s Diving Coach of the Year award for the 11th time in his career, according to a press release by Purdue Athletics. In his 17 seasons at Purdue, Soldati won the award eight times for his work with the men and three times with the women, which is believed to be the second most in conference history, according to the press release. He has received the honor more times than any other active coach.
SWIMMING & SURFING
The Exponent

Hawkeyes' Murray says he is ready for 'next step'

Following a breakout season on the basketball court for Iowa, Keegan Murray did the expected Tuesday. The sophomore forward announced plans to enter the 2022 NBA draft and forego his remaining years of collegiate eligibility. “For me, it’s about going up against the best players each and every night and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy