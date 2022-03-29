Brian Daboll's secret to unlocking the Giants' offensive talent? Play to their strengths

The Giants believe Danny Dimes is the guy under center, and new GM Joe Schoen has completely revamped what was a patchwork offensive line in 2021 with solid veteran free agent signings.

But what to do about the skill players, who were supposed to be the Giants’ strength in 2020 but ended up being a weakness?

New head coach Brian Daboll has looked at some tape – admittedly, more from seasons in which they excelled and not much from last season – to see what the strengths of Saquon Barkley and his deep corps of wide receivers can optimally be.

“You try to do as much work as you can on these guys before they get here to see what they have been successful at and figure out how to use them in the things that they’ve excelled at,” Daboll said. “But you’ve got to see them do the things you’re going to ask them to do in the offense, and there’s plays we’re going through right now that, heck, if these guys want to turn inside on this route let’s figure it out when they get here and ask them.”

Barkley led the team with 856 yards from scrimmage last year but hasn’t been the same back since his rookie year. At receiver, $72 million man Kenny Golladay – a “big body who makes contested catches” but one who never seemed to find a role in the offense – leads a group that includes with electric but oft-injured rookie Kadarius Toney, steady but currently injured vet Sterling Shepard, a question mark in Darius Slayton, and several depth pieces.

And, the Giants now have Ricky Seals-Jones as TE1, as all three of the top tight ends from 2021 are gone via free agency or cap casualty.

But that’s okay for Daboll, who pointed to how he used his star receiver in Buffalo, Stefon Diggs, as a building block of the offense based off his skill-set, not the usual method of finding players specifically built to a certain offense.

“I let him be him and do the things he can do to try to be successful and use his talents,” Daboll said of Diggs.

So, finding out what works for each player – and then listening to them and building his system around them – will be the way Daboll tries to operate his offense.

“Look, with good players that’s what you need to be successful,” Daboll said. “Those guys are out there doing it and they’re out there playing the one on one game when it’s man to man coverage. Zone is a little bit different, we have to be pretty detailed on our zone assignments and understand the spacing on the quarterback and be where they’re supposed to be, but I think you’d be foolish if you don’t take input from the guys that are out there doing it.”

The secret weapon might be Barkley, who, rough season for the offense overall or not, was second on the team with 41 catches last year. Saquon had 91 catches for 721 yards as a rookie – the former total second among backs and 13th in the league overall, ahead of names like Hill, Evans, and Cooper – and is capable of being a dual threat back on every down.

Perhaps, even, the best Daboll has ever had, a big compliment considering he’s coached names like Shady McCoy, Frank Gore, Jamaal Charles, Reggie Bush, and Peyton Hillis – not to mention the 2017 Alabama team that had three current NFL backs in Najee Harris, Damien Harris, and Josh Jacobs.

“I’d say I’ve had some good running backs in my career, but Saquon is a unique guy,” Daboll said. “He’s a versatile player, and I’m excited to work with him.”

Daboll still isn’t sure whether he or offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will call plays, but if the personnel is right, it won’t matter.

“I’ve told Joe, his job is to find good players, and my job is to utilize them the right way,” Daboll said. “That’s what we’re going to try to do.”

