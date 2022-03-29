ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A New Line of Lisa Frank Blenders Will Take Your Kitchen Back to the ‘90s

By Michele Debczak
 1 day ago
For adult '90s kids looking to add to some pizazz to their routine, BlendJet now offers a line of portable blenders inspired by Lisa...

