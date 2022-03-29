ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, MI

Midland County under winter weather advisory Wednesday morning

By Victoria Ritter
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hp611_0etJ53Vx00
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Midland, Bay, Saginaw, Shiawassee and Genesee counties, which goes into effect 12 a.m.-12 p.m. Wednesday. (Photo provided/National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

A winter weather advisory was issued by the National Weather Service on Tuesday for Midland, Bay, Saginaw, Shiawassee and Genesee counties. It goes into effect 12 a.m.-12 p.m. Wednesday.

Chris Easlick, chief meteorologist at WNEM-TV5 explained the storm system will cover a large portion of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, with some regions of the Upper Peninsula affected as well. According to the National Weather Service, mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch,” the advisory states, adding that untreated road and walkways are expected to become slick and hazardous.

“These mix type of events - especially the freezing rain and sleet - become a bit more common during the transitional seasons,” Easlick said. “You get a little more than a temperature mixture.”

While Easlick expects the snow accumulation will be minor in Midland County, freezing rain “is the main concern.” Conditions should improve once temperatures reach above freezing; in Midland County, Easlick anticipates that timetable would be around 10 a.m. or 11 a.m.

“Plan on the possibility of a slick morning commute,” Easlick stated. “If you’re able to work remotely in the morning, I would certainly do that.”

Midland Sheriff Myron Greene stated that the number of crashes tends to increase as road conditions deteriorate. Additionally, highways tend to become slicker in inclement weather than city roads, as they are more exposed to the elements.

“They may look clear, but there could be black ice,” Greene said.

Greene advised commuters to allow more time to get to work and have patience with other people on the road. He cautioned drivers to increase their following and stopping distances and to move over for emergency vehicles. Many crashes Greene has seen are attributed to people going at, even above, the posted speed limit in inclement conditions.

Deputies are always prepared for driving in winter weather, including keeping flares and cones in their patrol vehicles. Residents can also prepare for the worst by storing blankets and water in their vehicles, along with kitty litter to help get them out of slick spots.

Senior Services Executive Director Charlie Schwedler encourages seniors to remain indoors while the unfavorable conditions last.

Senior Services will observe the weather and make a determination by 7 a.m. Wednesday whether to shut down activity centers and temporarily suspend Meals on Wheels services, Schwedler explained. If such a decision is made, it will be broadcast on WNEM-TV5 and Senior Services’ social media pages.

Senior Services staff will also contact seniors who receive Meals on Wheels to check on them and make sure they have enough food to get by. Schwedler said seniors are given frozen meals throughout any given week and also have shelf-stable meals such as canned foods and beverages they can use when Meals on Wheels isn’t available.

“It’s very rare, especially on a one-day event, that our clients don’t have any food in their home,” Schwedler said. “Seniors, stay put, stay warm and call if you need help. Make sure you have your shelf stable meals for these occasions, so you’d be all set."

Midland Road Commission Supervisor Art Buck explained that the road commission is waiting to see how weather conditions develop, as the rain would wash the brine treatment right off the roads. Instead, the salt trucks will be standing by to go on the roads if and when the conditions turn icy. Buck added that the City has plenty of salt left from the winter.

“We’ll be ready for it," Buck said. "There’s not a lot of prep we can do for a storm like this."

Buck is optimistic that the rain and sleet will have a short duration Wednesday morning before temperatures rise into the 50s later in the day.

“I encourage drivers to drive accordingly,” Buck said. “Spring may be here, but winter weather is still around.”

Comments / 0

Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
ABOUT

Midland Daily News' website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

 https://www.ourmidland.com/

