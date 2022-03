CLEAR LAKE — Another arrest has been made in connection with the January robbery of a Clear Lake convenience store. Court records show 27-year-old Dustin Nesje of Mason City is accused of being present when the Casey’s General Store at 202 US Highway 18 in Clear Lake was robbed on the morning of January 23rd. A criminal complaint says Nesje received a small amount of cash from the commission of the robbery, and that after the robbery was committed, he aided and concealed the identity of a co-defendant to help prevent apprehension.

CLEAR LAKE, IA ・ 16 DAYS AGO