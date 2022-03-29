Burn ban put in place in Bastrop County as high fire danger expected Tuesday

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape signed an emergency order prohibiting outdoor burning in unincorporated parts of the county Tuesday.

Central Texas will see high fire danger ingredients before storms roll into the area overnight. Bastrop County is in a wind advisory until the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Under the burn ban, which will be in effect starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, someone who disregards the ban could be fined up to $500 and charged with a Class C Misdemeanor.

At the start of the year, Bastrop County saw a controlled burn at the hands of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department get out of control. The Rolling Pines Fire burned roughly 800 acres and 250 families had to be evacuated.

Ultimately, no homes were damaged and nobody was injured. There was a burn ban in place during that fire as well but it did not apply.

You can read more about the burn ban in Bastrop County here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.