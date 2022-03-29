ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls Wing Fest to honor late radio host

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E2buf_0etJ3uz700

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s been a while since things got spicy in downtown Glens Falls. Next month, the city’s annual Wing Fest competition is returning, after being called off in 2021 due to continued crowd and social distancing concerns pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s competition is set for Saturday, April 30, across downtown Glens Falls. From noon to 3 p.m., restaurants will take to the streets, setting up booths along Glen, Ridge, Bay and Maple streets and competing for the best chicken wing in Glens Falls.

Talent sought for Lake George public art project

This year, there’s a special theme being added to the festivities. At 2 p.m. on Glen Street, the first-ever Michael DuBray Inferno Wing Eating Competition, named after WCKM radio host and local personality Michael DuBray, who passed away in January . Competitors will be put through an extra-spicy wing-eating trial for a $25 admission fee. All proceeds will go towards the Michael DuBray Scholarship Fund.

More restaurants are still invited to apply online to become part of the competition. The competition kicks off with an opening ceremony at 11:30 a.m. in City Park, including a performance of the National Anthem by the St. Mary-St. Alphonsus School Choir. Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins will proclaim the day “DeeJay Mike DuBray Day.”

Drag show returning to SUNY Adirondack

Tasting tickets are $1 each, with ticket-to-tasting prices varying by restaurant. Participants can vote on their favorite wings online, with QR codes available throughout downtown. This year’s judges include Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins; Council at-Large Jim Clark; North Creek native and Olympic trial speed skater Birdie Farrell; and Chef Armand Vanderstigchel of Brasserie Benelux in Saratoga Springs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC

21K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

5M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridge, NY
Glens Falls, NY
Sports
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
City
North Creek, NY
City
Glens Falls, NY
Glens Falls, NY
Lifestyle
City
Lake George, NY
Hudson Valley Post

COVID Closes Longtime Restaurant, Bakery After Over 20 Years

A popular eatery in the Hudson Valley disappointed residents by closing its doors for good. COVID and inflation are to blame. Last week, the Kitchenette in Ulster County shocked customers by announcing the longtime Hudson Valley eatery was closing after over 20 years in business. "High Falls Kitchenette will be...
KISS 104.1

5 Cheapest Towns to Live in New York State

Whenever I tell someone who doesn't live in the State of New York, that I live there, they immediately assume I'm from New York City. That's just the perception for outsiders when it comes to "New York." I live on the opposite side of the state in Western New York,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Body Of Missing Westport Man Found In Adirondacks In Upstate NY

The body of a Connecticut man who went missing while hiking in the high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York has been found. Fairfield County resident Thomas A. Howard, age 61, of Westport, went missing on Wednesday, March 16, while hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba, in Essex County, New York, just south of Plattsburgh near the Canadian and Vermont borders.
WESTPORT, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Clark
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Host#City Park#Food Drink#Wckm#The National Anthem#The St Mary St#Suny Adirondack Tasting
96.1 The Breeze

Why Western New York Will Be The Center of Everything

The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
POLITICS
lonelyplanet.com

6 Hudson Valley road trips for every type of traveler

Over 7,000 sq miles of mountains, rivers, forests, and farms dotted with postcard villages and opulent estates: the Hudson Valley is so vast, you need a car to see it all. Unlike neighboring NYC, public transit isn’t readily available throughout the region. Buses and trains stop in large towns, but driving is the only way to reach some of the Hudson Valley’s best hikes, historic sites, and tiny hamlets.
TRAVEL
104.5 The Team

Saratoga County Brewery May Be Demolished to Build More Apartments

It looks as if there will be more apartments built in Saratoga Springs. Well, that's if one developer gets its way. They are eyeing an old brewery to put up a four-story apartment complex. What Brewery Will Be Demolished?. Olde Saratoga Brewery in the northeast corner of Saratoga Springs closed...
WSBS

Beloved Berkshire County Restaurant is Under New Ownership

There's no doubt that as a result of the pandemic quite a few Berkshire County restaurants struggled, some to the point where they had to go out of business. With fewer people going out to eat (particularly in the early days of the pandemic), along with staff members either being cut or leaving their jobs, it was difficult for many Berkshire County restaurants and Berkshire businesses in general, to remain afloat.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
Mix 103.9

Sold! Morey’s Restaurant To Be Replaced By Another Oneonta Restaurant

If there's one message that the COVID pandemic has taught us it's that change is inevitable and we'd better get used to it. Long established businesses closed their doors, people changed careers, and personal priorities shifted for many. During times of great change like the one we're in, we can expect to see a lot of changes in the business landscape.
ONEONTA, NY
101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, New York Pizza Wins 2nd Best in the World

We knew Poughkeepsie had good pizza, but it may have some of the best in the world. Did you know that there is an International Pizza Expo?. It just took place at the Las Vegas Convention Center. I can't believe it doesn't happen in New York or Chicago, but it doesn't matter where it takes place. This past weekend, we learned that it could take place in Antarctica because the Hudson Valley will still show up and make us proud.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy