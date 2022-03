Key Stats: 14.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 60 three-pointers. A four-year varsity player at Middletown North, Kenny was one of the Shore’s top three-point marksman in 2021-22 and it carried him to a 14.6 points-per-game average that ranked him 19th in the conference for the season. He hit the 20-point threshold in three different games and his season-high of 22 points came in Middletown North’s only win of the season over a ranked opponent – an early-January win over Brick Memorial. Middletown South had a rough finish to the season in losing eight of its last nine games, but Kenny’s scoring (15.1 points per game) stayed steady during that stretch.

MIDDLETOWN, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO