ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Meet the 2022 Cadbury ‘bunny’: Therapy dog Annie Rose from Ohio

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 1 day ago

The new 2022 Cadbury Bunny isn’t a rabbit but her day job can keep her hopping.

Annie Rose is a therapy dog from Ohio who was named the 2022 Cadbury Bunny. She will be featured in this year’s clucking bunny commercial advertising the Cadbury Creme Eggs.

In addition to donning some rabbit ears for the commercial, her owners got a $5,000 prize.

Annie Rose is an English Doodle therapy dog that visits nursing homes in the state. She had a big job the past couple of years. While the COVID-19 pandemic kept visitors at a minimum at nursing homes, Annie Rose still did her rounds visiting residents’ windows.

The Cadbury brand team helped pare the panel of finalists down from 10 pets to Annie Rose, who beat out Cheeto Puff, a lizard; Maple, a hedgehog; Skeeter the bird; and Will O’Wisp, a cat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44lYWy_0etJ2mCk00
Cadbury Bunny Tryout Finalists Cadbury Bunny Tryout Finalists (Hand-out/The Hershey Company, PR Newswire)

As part of the competition, Cadbury is donating $20,000 to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle

90K+

Followers

100K+

Posts

42M+

Views

Related
purewow.com

9 Signs Your Dog Is Super Connected to You

For the most part, it’s pretty obvious when a dog likes you. The licks, the wags, the smiles! But just like people, some pups have reserved personalities. If you’re worried whether or not your dog is connected to you, take a look at their body language and then read the tell-tail signs below. Canines thrive on human companionship and love, so chances are, your pup would hold your hand if he could.
PETS
KFOR

A dog has been at animal shelter for 7 years

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Haven Animal Care Shelter currently houses the longest resident. Chance is an American Staffordshire Terrier and a Pit Bull Terrier Mix and has been at The Haven for seven years.  “She’s as sweet as she can be, I think she just wants to sit in somebody’s lap,” said Dr. Brenda Wilbanks, […]
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IFLScience

The Dog Who Kept Pushing Kids Into A River To Acquire Steak Rewards

In 1908 Paris, according to a contemporary story from the New York Times, there lived a dog who was definitely not a good boy. The story begins with a Newfoundland dog that heard a child screaming for help after they had fallen into the river Seine. The dog, to its credit, searched for the source of the screaming before diving into the river and rescuing him, like a ye olde Lassie.
ANIMALS
96.1 The Eagle

Dangerous Land Walking Frankenfish Will Eat Mammals! See It? Kill It!

What do you call a fish that feeds on other fish, reptiles, mammals and small birds? This isn't a set-up to a joke, this fish does all of that and walks on land!. Technically this beast is called the Northern Snakehead but you may have heard it called the "Frankenfish"! These suckers can grow up to 3 feet in length, they have many teeth used to eat almost anything in sight, they have the ability to travel on land temporarily, can breathe air AND you need to kill them!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapy Dog#Cat#Cadbury Creme Eggs#English#Cheeto Puff#Cox Media Group
94.9 KYSS FM

Wow! Family Encounters Animal Rarely Ever Seen at Yellowstone

Just last month I saw a picture of one, and that's when I realized that I didn't really know what a wolverine looked like. All I really knew about wolverines is that there's a football team in Michigan that uses them for a mascot and my wife seems to be quite a fan of a shirtless Hugh Jackman when he plays one in the movies. When I saw that picture though, I actually thought to myself, "hmm...that's what a wolverine looks like." But me seeing a wolverine isn't the point - it's a father and daughter seeing one in Yellowstone that's newsworthy because I guess that never really happens!
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Jersey Shore Online

Abandoned Puppies Rescued From Trash

HOWELL – A litter of nine puppies were rescued by a good Samaritan after finding them in a box near piles of trash at the Collingwood Auction in Farmingdale. During the weekend of February 26, the Monmouth County SPCA was alerted about the abandoned puppies and quickly sent out their Animal Control team to recover them.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WLFI.com

Shelter dogs free to adopt from Crystal Creek

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — Crystal Creek Kennels in Battle Ground is giving dogs away for free to a good home. Kennel Manager Emma Banter says a good home is somewhere where the owners make it a priority to keep any existing pets up to date on vaccines and other medical care.
BATTLE GROUND, IN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Don’t Let Strangers Take a Picture of Your Dog (Here’s Why)

Dogs need to go out for walks pretty much on a daily basis, right? And now, as it starts to warm up again, there will be more and more people out walking, running and walking their dogs. When you run into another dog lover, many times they want to pet your dog, comment on the "cuteness" and in some cases, ask if they can take a picture of your cute dog.
PETS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
90K+
Followers
100K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy