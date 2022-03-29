ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri House bill would cut down on poisonous lead in school drinking water

By KCUR
kcur.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri children would be better protected from lead poisoning under a state legislative bill to require schools to nearly rid their drinking water of the dangerous toxin. The bill, heard Monday by the House Conservation and Natural Resources Committee, would require schools to test drinking water, remove old coolers and filter...

www.kcur.org

