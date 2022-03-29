ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boerne, TX

4-year-old child dead after a car crash on I-10 in Boerne (Boerne, TX)

 1 day ago

On Monday afternoon, a 4-year-old child died following a rollover crash on Interstate 10 in Boerne.

As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place a little after 2 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 539. The preliminary investigation indicated that the adult female driver failed to maintain control of her SUV and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to flip several times [...]

March 29, 2022

