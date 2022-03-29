ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 best wide-leg pants for women to wear to the office and beyond

By Victoria Giardina
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

We love pajama sets . We adore loungewear , too. So, there’s no surprise that we enjoy wide-leg pants for an all-around, flattering comfort.

Coming in so many varieties, these versatile bottoms are perfect with a crisp top to head back to work in (much like your favorite dress pants ) or, contrastingly, to head off to vacation with.

They’re unstoppable, unbeatable and unmatched.

That said, it’s time to say goodbye to those too-tight trousers and pants that don’t bring you joy. Some of our favorite retailers to shop these relaxed-fit pants include Amazon , Express and Lulus , though we cherry-picked styles from other retailers you’ll soon be swooning over, too.

With the 15 best wide-leg pants we rounded up, you’ll see why these bottoms should enter your wardrobe — and stay put.

1. Tronjori High-Waist Palazzo Pants , $34 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=187XZi_0etJ2UGY00 Amazon

As one of our favorite work pants , Tronjori’s High-Waist Palazzo Pants are just the mix of sophisticated and relaxed to get you through the workday (or take you to post-office cocktails in the evening). The loose-fitting pair comes in other colors, though this sweet khaki is one of the most versatile — especially when paired with a pair of the most comfortable heels .

amazon shop all amazon pants here 2. SySea High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers , $26 to $35 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dLRRK_0etJ2UGY00 Amazon

A cute and simplistic option, SySea has flattering High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers that are ideal for your 9-to-5 or for a morning brunch. Paired with your favorite tote and bodysuit to match, and you’re golden.

amazon 3. Arolina Stretchy Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants , $22 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMGm6_0etJ2UGY00 Amazon

We’re here for the polka dots, especially characteristic of this best-selling pair that’s less than $25 on Amazon. You’ll want to snag all the colors and prints, especially because these bottoms have that exaggerated, loose flare we love.

amazon 4. Miss Moly Cropped Wide-Leg Pants , $39 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S2Psv_0etJ2UGY00 Amazon

Primmed, polished and professional, Miss Moly’s Cropped Wide-Leg Pants are a dainty option for the office, as well as any other formal or weekend affair. Paired with your favorite designer clutch , the outfit is sure to score compliments.

amazon 5. Grace Karin High-Waist Pencil Pants , $33 to $66 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RmEgJ_0etJ2UGY00 Amazon

If you’re on the hunt for an all-around fabulous mauve pair, look no further than Grace Karin. The brand has a wide variety to choose from, but we couldn’t resist pulling these bow-accented, wide-leg pants for you to shop (one of our favorites)!

amazon 6. Maeve The Colette Cropped Linen Wide-Leg Pants , $130 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BUY8q_0etJ2UGY00 Anthropologie

Look your best at the office or a vacation resort with Anthropologie’s Maeve Colette. These cropped linen pants are a personal favorite, one of our favorite, lightweight options to take us through the day. They sell out quickly, so snag them ASAP.

anthropologie shop all anthropologie’s pants here 7. Super High-Waisted Printed Wide-Leg Pant , $80 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XRWyc_0etJ2UGY00 Express

Let’s talk about the florals! Express has a wealth of wide-leg pants to choose from but this botanical neutral pair is one we adore. For less than $100, they’re photogenic and perfect for virtually any type of wear.

express shop all express’ pants here 8. Lulus Island Getaway Satin Wide-Leg Pants , $56 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10jSbD_0etJ2UGY00 Lulus

Elevate your look with Lulus’ Island Getaway Satin Wide-Leg Pants. They’re a dreamy, unique option — quite unlike anything we’ve ever seen — and are simply divine for an evening dinner or a night on the town.

lulus shop all lulus’ pants here 9. Lulus Follow the Festivities Wide-Leg High-Waisted Pants , $54 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ev3Hy_0etJ2UGY00 Lulus

Hello, copper! These textured wide-leg pants are a delight, from their elastic, high-waisted nature to that coveted crimson fabric. Not to mention, they look dynamite with black shoes and a black top.

lulus 10. SHEIN Solid High-Waist Belted Wide-Leg Pants , $22 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OJ9nz_0etJ2UGY00 SHEIN

Purple is in, and so are belted, wide-leg pants. For just $22, you’d be mistaken not to pick this match-all pair, especially with the warmer weather on the horizon (as you can tell, we’re all about color).

shein shop all shein’s pants here 11. Cinq à Sept Azure Wide-Leg Pants , $295 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pT2QU_0etJ2UGY00 Bloomingdale's

Who said wide-leg pants are limited to free-flowing styles? Your favorite jeans can be rendered into an exaggerated bootcut, much like the Azure Wide-Leg Pants with twin front pockets and a thick zipper we can’t get over.

bloomingdale’s shop all bloomingdale’s pants here 12. Chill Out Pant , $248 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iSOZN_0etJ2UGY00 Trina Turk

Feel like the salsa dancer emoji with Trina Turk’s Chill Out Pant, a fun pair that screams “vacation” in all its ruffled majesty. We love this bright aqua, though the pair also comes in a tangerine orange.

trina turk 13. Lou & Grey Cozy Cotton Wide-Leg Pants , $70 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43yqfe_0etJ2UGY00 Loft

There’s nothing better than wide-leg loungewear to get us through the day. Ideal for spring cleaning your home (perhaps with the best vacuums we reviewed and top-tier house cleaning products ), this less-than-$75 pair from Lou & Grey is calling your name.

loft shop all loft’s pants here 14. Senserise Wide-Leg Palazzo Beach Pants , $24 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RzNhS_0etJ2UGY00 Amazon

Looking for a pair to cruise over to the beach with? There’s no better option than Senserise’s Wide-Leg Palazzo Beach Pants, a prime option to toss over your bathing suit and relax in your beach chair . Plus, the price is ultra-affordable.

amazon 15. EcoWish Cotton Soft Palazzo Wide-Leg Pants with Pockets , $33 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h9rMi_0etJ2UGY00 Amazon

For its no-frills, relaxed fit, we 100% stand by EcoWish’s Cotton Wide-Leg Pants. As a much-needed bonus, the pair — aside from coming in many colors and prints — is also adorned with pockets.

amazon

Check out the New York Post Shopping section for more content.

If you enjoy reading articles from
New York Post
New York Post

New York Post

New York Post

