15 best wide-leg pants for women to wear to the office and beyond

We love pajama sets . We adore loungewear , too. So, there’s no surprise that we enjoy wide-leg pants for an all-around, flattering comfort.

Coming in so many varieties, these versatile bottoms are perfect with a crisp top to head back to work in (much like your favorite dress pants ) or, contrastingly, to head off to vacation with.

They’re unstoppable, unbeatable and unmatched.

That said, it’s time to say goodbye to those too-tight trousers and pants that don’t bring you joy. Some of our favorite retailers to shop these relaxed-fit pants include Amazon , Express and Lulus , though we cherry-picked styles from other retailers you’ll soon be swooning over, too.

With the 15 best wide-leg pants we rounded up, you’ll see why these bottoms should enter your wardrobe — and stay put.

Amazon

As one of our favorite work pants , Tronjori’s High-Waist Palazzo Pants are just the mix of sophisticated and relaxed to get you through the workday (or take you to post-office cocktails in the evening). The loose-fitting pair comes in other colors, though this sweet khaki is one of the most versatile — especially when paired with a pair of the most comfortable heels .

Amazon

A cute and simplistic option, SySea has flattering High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers that are ideal for your 9-to-5 or for a morning brunch. Paired with your favorite tote and bodysuit to match, and you’re golden.

Amazon

We’re here for the polka dots, especially characteristic of this best-selling pair that’s less than $25 on Amazon. You’ll want to snag all the colors and prints, especially because these bottoms have that exaggerated, loose flare we love.

Amazon

Primmed, polished and professional, Miss Moly’s Cropped Wide-Leg Pants are a dainty option for the office, as well as any other formal or weekend affair. Paired with your favorite designer clutch , the outfit is sure to score compliments.

Amazon

If you’re on the hunt for an all-around fabulous mauve pair, look no further than Grace Karin. The brand has a wide variety to choose from, but we couldn’t resist pulling these bow-accented, wide-leg pants for you to shop (one of our favorites)!

Anthropologie

Look your best at the office or a vacation resort with Anthropologie’s Maeve Colette. These cropped linen pants are a personal favorite, one of our favorite, lightweight options to take us through the day. They sell out quickly, so snag them ASAP.

Express

Let’s talk about the florals! Express has a wealth of wide-leg pants to choose from but this botanical neutral pair is one we adore. For less than $100, they’re photogenic and perfect for virtually any type of wear.

Lulus

Elevate your look with Lulus’ Island Getaway Satin Wide-Leg Pants. They’re a dreamy, unique option — quite unlike anything we’ve ever seen — and are simply divine for an evening dinner or a night on the town.

Lulus

Hello, copper! These textured wide-leg pants are a delight, from their elastic, high-waisted nature to that coveted crimson fabric. Not to mention, they look dynamite with black shoes and a black top.

SHEIN

Purple is in, and so are belted, wide-leg pants. For just $22, you’d be mistaken not to pick this match-all pair, especially with the warmer weather on the horizon (as you can tell, we’re all about color).

Bloomingdale's

Who said wide-leg pants are limited to free-flowing styles? Your favorite jeans can be rendered into an exaggerated bootcut, much like the Azure Wide-Leg Pants with twin front pockets and a thick zipper we can’t get over.

Trina Turk

Feel like the salsa dancer emoji with Trina Turk’s Chill Out Pant, a fun pair that screams “vacation” in all its ruffled majesty. We love this bright aqua, though the pair also comes in a tangerine orange.

Loft

There’s nothing better than wide-leg loungewear to get us through the day. Ideal for spring cleaning your home (perhaps with the best vacuums we reviewed and top-tier house cleaning products ), this less-than-$75 pair from Lou & Grey is calling your name.

Amazon

Looking for a pair to cruise over to the beach with? There’s no better option than Senserise’s Wide-Leg Palazzo Beach Pants, a prime option to toss over your bathing suit and relax in your beach chair . Plus, the price is ultra-affordable.

Amazon

For its no-frills, relaxed fit, we 100% stand by EcoWish’s Cotton Wide-Leg Pants. As a much-needed bonus, the pair — aside from coming in many colors and prints — is also adorned with pockets.

Check out the New York Post Shopping section for more content.