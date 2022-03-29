ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

I’m a dermatologist and this is how to pop a pimple without making it worse

By The Sun
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

A professional dermatologist shared her top tips for popping a pesky pimple without causing any damage to your skin.

Dr. Ava Shamban explained that when it comes to spots it’s better to leave them well alone but if you have a white head, there’s a safe way to do it.

In a video on Allure’s YouTube channel, she explained the process for the perfect pop.

Dr. Ava said: “The truth is that though popping a pimple possibly might get rid of it a tiny bit faster, there’s a much bigger possibility that you will cause unintentional damage and spread the problem even more.

“It sort of makes sense that popping a pimple will open up the blockage and release everything that’s trapped below, right? Wrong.

“It could have that effect if you’re extraordinarily careful but more than likely what will end up happening is that you will inadvertently spread the infection.”

The expert went on to explain why this can happen.

She said: “If you apply too much pressure onto the skin, what you’re really doing is pushing that build up of oil and bacteria down which causes pressure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jPbxm_0etJ2NKh00 Dr. Ava urged caution when popping spots and advised that you’re best off leaving them alone.Courtesy of Allure

“The bacteria is spread all through your skin and suddenly what was one contained problem has now multiplied into multiple not-so-contained problems.”

She added that by picking at your skin you run the risk of causing permanent scarring.

Dr Ava did however, confirm that you can have a go at a white head, if you’re very careful to follow her rules.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hnf1a_0etJ2NKh00
A dermatologist explained the best way to pop a pimple without causing more damage.Getty Images/Image Source

She said: “Because a white head isn’t inflammatory, you might be ok if you do it properly.

“You take a warm washcloth, you hold it on to the pimple, that will soften up the rice crispy top.

“Then very gently take two Q-tips and apply a little bit of pressure so that whiteness comes out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14gl0E_0etJ2NKh00
Dr. Ava urged caution when popping spots and advised that you’re best off leaving them alone.Getty Images

“Afterward you can put a little soap and water on it followed by some hydrogen peroxide, some salicylic acid or even a tiny bit of toothpaste.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.

Comments / 0

New York Post
New York Post

20K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

8M+

Views

Related
marthastewart.com

Vaseline or Aquaphor: Which One Is Actually Better for Dry Skin?

A quick fix for chapped lips or a patch of dry skin often involves a dab of Aquaphor ($4.99, target.com) here or Vaseline ($4.49, target.com) there. Both topical ointments have a long list of advantages, but when it comes to a flaking, irritated complexion, which one is best? We chatted with two dermatologists to determine, once and for all, which product better addresses dry skin.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Ingredient Experts Say You Should Use For Aging Hair, Skin & Nails: Castor Oil

Uncovering powerful new ingredients to use within your beauty routine can help to bolster various areas of your appearance, and finding an ingredient that can work on your hair, skin, and nails will cut down on the steps in your regimen while enhancing your natural beauty. Alongside the popular ingredients that we already know are great for hydrating and nourishing your body, castor oil is one that emerges as a multi-purposes superstar for strengthening your nails and hair while simultaneously improving your complexion. Enter, castor oil.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pimple#Bacteria#Dermatologist#Rice
goodhousekeeping.com

The Benefits of Witch Hazel for Your Skin

Hamamelis virginiana, commonly known as witch hazel, is a flowering shrub that is native to the Atlantic coast of North America. With its beautiful yellow flowers that bloom in the autumn season after its leaves fall, witch hazel is truly a unique plant. “The twigs and bark of the witch...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
shefinds

The Collagen-Boosting Supplements That Will Change Your Skin Forever

As we age, our body naturally produces less collagen— the protein linked to skin elasticity and healthy joints. In order to help the body improve the skin’s stretchiness (and reduce wrinkles and other signs of aging), many people refer to a collagen-boosting supplement and eat skin-firming foods that further promote production of the protein. We checked in with skin and health expert Lance Herrington, founder and CEO of Unico Nutrition Inc., a modern health & wellness supplement brand. Read on for supplement tips and advice on finding the right type for you.
SKIN CARE
In Style

This Refreshing Hyaluronic Acid Eye Cream Faded Shoppers' Dark Circles "Within 2 Weeks"

If you're looking to subdue your dark circles, slapping on just any eye cream won't cut it. Not all formulas are created equal; you'll want to look for one that specifically treats shadowy, puffy eyes, like the Beaueli Awaken Eye Cream. Though it caters to improving the appearance of under-eye bags and darkness, the popular seller also comes highly recommended by Amazon shoppers for its ability to lift sagging skin and soften dryness without ensuing irritation or burning effects.
SKIN CARE
In Style

This $15 Lotion Makes a "Drastic Improvement" In Crepey Skin and Wrinkles, According to 60-Year-Old Shoppers

As a shopping editor, some of the best product recommendations come from my colleagues (scrolling through our feed of recently published stories is a dangerous game for my bank account). And while chatting with a colleague from a different magazine, she mentioned their readers can't get enough of Medix 5.5 Retinol Cream With Ferulic Acid. My interest was immediately piqued; I had to know more.
SKIN CARE
WWD

The 34 Best Face Serums, According to Dermatologists

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Every product in a skin care routine is important. but a face serum plays an especially crucial role in keeping your skin healthy. Packed with some of the best ingredients for your skin, serums have endless benefits and are pretty easy to incorporate into any skin care regimen.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 But don’t just take our word for it....
SKIN CARE
LiveScience

What is a lymphatic drainage massage and how does it work?

Lymphatic drainage massage is a type of massage therapy that may help to relieve swelling that occurs when medical treatment or poor health causes blockages to the lymphatic system. This is the part of the body that protects us from infection and disease. Certain health conditions - including obesity, inflammation,...
FITNESS
shefinds

3 Beauty Treatments You Should Stop Getting Over 40 Because They Make Aging Skin So Much Worse

Finding an anti-aging skincare routine that works for you might take some time, especially with so many products out there and beauty treatments and cosmetic procedures that are often said to preserve youthful skin. For this reason, we checked in with skincare expert Dr. Simran Sethi, M.D., founder of RenewMD Beauty & Wellness, who shared insight on 3 popular beauty treatments that anyone over 40 should avoid. To learn about their negative effects on aging skin, read on for tips and helpful information.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

‘I’m a Hairstylist, and This Is How I Fake Intense Volume’

If you’re constantly trying to transform limp, lifeless hair into Penelope Cruz-just-got-a-blowout volume (*raises hand*), we’re right there with you. It’s not easy to fake intense volume—and to have that volume live on past lunchtime—but with a few products, it can be done. Los Angeles-based Erinn Courtney, who has “been a hairstylist for as long as I can remember,” agrees.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The Cleanser Type You Should Stop Using Over 40 (It Dries Out Skin & Causes Wrinkles)

While cleansing is an essential part of any healthy skincare routine and aging itself is natural and normal, there are ingredients in common cleansers that could dry out aging skin even more and lead to additional wrinkling. We checked in with skincare experts and estheticians Denise Cartwright, founder of the CRUDE skincare brand and Aida Bicaj, celebrity facialist and spa boutique owner to learn more about ingredients to avoid in any cleanser after 40 and go-to tips when looking for products that promote healthier aging and a timelessly youthful glow.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The Natural Ingredient Experts Swear By To Brighten Skin: Citric Acid

Within the world of skincare there is a wide array of products and ingredients to choose from for remedying specific qualms you may have with your complexion. Retinol is well known for its anti-aging properties and ceramides are great for adding hydration to the skin, but the ingredient best for illuminating your appearance is citric acid.
SKIN CARE
KSNT

Best dog shampoo for allergies

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Watching your dog suffer from skin irritation and allergies is heartbreaking. Thankfully, there is an easy at-home solution. Dog shampoos for allergies could potentially completely solve the problem. At the very least, they should provide some level of relief to give your dog a bit more comfort.
PET SERVICES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy