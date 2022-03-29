ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Arrests and incidents reported March 29, 2022

By Cullman Tribune Staff
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported March 29, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

No incidents or arrests reported.

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

March 24

  • fourth-degree theft of property; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $32

March 28

Arrests

March 28

Fanning, Nathan D.; 37

  • FTA- public intoxication
  • FTA- disorderly conduct
  • FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia

Kugler, Sandra M.; 38

  • disorderly conduct

Lively, Austin L.; 26

  • DUI
  • reckless endangerment
  • attempt to elude

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com .

