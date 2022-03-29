Arrests and incidents reported March 29, 2022
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported March 29, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No incidents or arrests reported.
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
March 24
- fourth-degree theft of property; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $32
March 28
Arrests
March 28
Fanning, Nathan D.; 37
- FTA- public intoxication
- FTA- disorderly conduct
- FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia
Kugler, Sandra M.; 38
- disorderly conduct
Lively, Austin L.; 26
- DUI
- reckless endangerment
- attempt to elude
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com .
Comments / 0