Famed Israeli violinist Itzhak Perlman lists stately NYC spread for $17.5M

Legendary Israeli-born American violinist Itzhak Perlman and his wife Toby have listed their Upper West Side townhouse for $17.5 million.

The stunning, 20-foot-wide turn-of-the-century townhouse is at 21 W. 70th St., off of Central Park West, and it comes with everything a world-class “reigning virtuoso of the violin” could need — from room for a concert grand piano to an indoor swimming pool.

At 8,000 square feet, the stately residence features five to six bedrooms, six fireplaces, five bathrooms and four powder rooms.

There are hardwood floors throughout and lots of custom woodwork.

The parlor level boasts 12-foot ceilings and a 36-foot-long great room.

The outdoor space is just as fabulous — 1,500 square feet, including a landscaped terrace, garden and roof deck.

One of the Upper West Side home’s five (or six) bedrooms.Richard Steinberg of CompassThe massive 8,000 square feet of space has more than enough room for a grand piano.Richard Steinberg of CompassThere’s even an indoor pool.Richard Steinberg of CompassThe 20-foot-wide townhouse has a fittingly large chef’s kitchen.Richard Steinberg of CompassWarm up by one of the six fireplaces inside 21 W. 70th St.Richard Steinberg of Compass

“They raised their family here, but their kids are all grown up now and the house is just too big for two people,” a friend said, adding that they are staying in the neighborhood. “They adore the Upper West Side. It’s all about being close to Lincoln Center.”

The home also boasts a massive chef’s kitchen in neutral tones with blue and white tiles, and a dining room made for entertaining, with skylights and easy access to the garden.

The couple — both are violinists — are also founders of the Perlman Music Program for gifted young string musicians.

The listing brokers are Richard Steinberg, Alexander Mignogna and Emanuele Fiore, of Compass.