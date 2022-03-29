ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

New World's Massive Heart Of Madness Update Arrives This Week

By Eric Abent
SlashGear
SlashGear
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

After launching with some issues, New World's...

www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
SlashGear
SlashGear

42K+

Followers

17K+

Posts

6M+

Views

Follow SlashGear and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
SlashGear

Kingdom Hearts Turns 20: Here's Why This Series Never Soured

Sora, Donald, Goofy. As of March 28, the dearly beloved and iconic trio of the "Kingdom Hearts" series has officially been parading through Disney and Disney-inspired worlds together for over 20 years. That is, at least in Japan, where "Kingdom Hearts" aficionados are currently celebrating the series' 20th anniversary. And, even though longtime fans of "Kingdom Hearts" have largely grown up, many still carry nostalgic memories of those halcyon days – when the world was simpler, the PlayStation 2 heyday was at its height, and Square game director Tetsuya Nomura could casually announce a "Final Fantasy" spinoff that takes place squarely in the "Disney Cinematic Universe" while nobody batted an eye.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Mysterious beams of light in the sky have been spotted around the world

Multiple people spotted a mysterious beam of light in the sky last week. The “red flare”, as many described it, was spotted by people in Houston and other places throughout the world. While the strange red flare might give off extraterrestrial vibes due to its mystery, the phenomenon was most likely nothing quite as extraordinary, some say.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

NASA’s Massive Moon Rocket Has Arrived At Historic Launchpad At Last

The next steps to take humanity back to the Moon are now on show for everyone to see. In the late hours of yesterday, NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) – the world's most powerful rocket – was rolled out across the 6-kilometer path between the Vehicle Assembly Building and the historic Launch Pad 39B, from which Apollo 10, Skylab, and 53 Space Shuttle launched. It took almost 11 hours to move the huge rocket.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madness#Video Game#New World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
SlashGear

SlashGear

42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy