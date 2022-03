Safaree thought he would be able to go out and party in peace. Wrong. Erica Mena tried to have Safaree served with divorce papers during a night out. According to The Jasmine Brand, Erica Mena and Safaree had a wild moment in front of the Love & Hip Hop cameras at Spice’s celebration party. The party was set to celebrate some of Spice’s recent moves in music and Safaree was to perform. During the event, Mena popped up yelled at Safaree, and attempted to give him divorce papers.

TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP ・ 23 DAYS AGO