Funeral arrangements for PA State Trooper Mack
The Pennsylvania State Police announced the funeral arrangements for Trooper Martin F. Mack III, of Bristol, who lost his life in the line of duty on Monday, March...lowerbuckstimes.com
The Pennsylvania State Police announced the funeral arrangements for Trooper Martin F. Mack III, of Bristol, who lost his life in the line of duty on Monday, March...lowerbuckstimes.com
Local news for Langhorne - Levittown, PA.https://lowerbuckstimes.com/c/langhorne-news/
Comments / 1