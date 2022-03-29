ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, PA

Funeral arrangements for PA State Trooper Mack

By Lower Bucks Times
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Pennsylvania State Police announced the funeral arrangements for Trooper Martin F. Mack III, of Bristol, who lost his life in the line of duty on Monday, March...

lowerbuckstimes.com

Langhorne - Levittown Times
CBS Philly

Pedestrian Killed Along With 2 Pennsylvania State Troopers On I-95 Was Walking ‘To His Mother’s House,’ Relative Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Reyes Rivera Oliveras was killed in a crash on I-95 that also killed two Pennsylvania state troopers.  The troopers found him walking along I-95 and were trying to get him off the highway when all three were hit. Eyewitness News spoke with Oliveras’ family about why he was walking on I-95 at that hour. It’s a question many people have been asking. “He was a nice guy and I felt sad because when my mom told me, I could not believe it,” said Yajaira Perez, the victim’s sister-in-law. Three people were struck and killed in a crash on I-95 early...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Suspect charged in crash that killed two PA State Troopers, pedestrian

PHILADELPHIA, PHILADELPHIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have identified and charged the driver in a fatal crash that killed two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a pedestrian. According to state police, Jayana Tanae Webb (pictured below), 21, of Eagleville, was identified as the driver in the crash on Interstate 95 (I-95) Monday morning that […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
beckershospitalreview.com

Pennsylvania hospital to suspend ICU, surgical services

Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Pa., plans to suspend several services by the end of May, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The 133-bed hospital plans to suspend outpatient services April 5 and intensive care and surgical services by the end of May, according to the report. Delaware County...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. woman doing 70 mph charged with hitting, killing mail carrier while having ‘medical issue’

A discrepancy over a woman’s medical issues that may have contributed to a fatal accident that took the life of a mail carrier will end up in court. This, after the woman, identified as Tina Marie Phillips, 46, of Graysville, has been charged with multiple counts stemming from the fatal crash last October in Greene County, Pa., as KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh reports:
GREENE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Man Was High On Mushrooms When Coworker Killed Him In PA Cabin: DA

What a family believed was a “modern-day lynching,” appears to have been a case of a hallucinogenic drug trip turned deadly, authorities say. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in the front yard of a home his coworkers had rented and invited him to in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, at 2:26 a.m. by state police, according to a release by the Venango County district attorney’s office in January.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
New Jersey 101.5

The deadliest intersection in the country is in New Jersey

You might feel like you’re taking your life into your hands when you hit the New Jersey roads, and, according to an analysis by a law firm, your fears are well-founded. The review of National Highway Traffic Safety statistics shows that the three most dangerous intersections in the country are in New Jersey. The Fang Law Firm looked at intersections that had at least seven fatalities from 2000-2019 and then ranked them from 1 to 40.
TRAFFIC
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Searching For Suspect Who Allegedly Fired At Officer, Night Club Security Guard In Powelton

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police hope new surveillance images will help them find the suspect in an officer-involved shooting outside a nightclub. Police say an officer was working a nightclub detail on Lancaster Avenue in Philadelphia’s Powelton neighborhood. They say security guards got into a fight with a man in front of the club. The man ran off, then returned, pulled out a gun and fired at the officer and a security guard, according to police. Investigators say both returned fire. The suspect got into a car and drove off. There were no major injuries. If you recognize the suspect, call Philadelphia police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Langhorne - Levittown Times

