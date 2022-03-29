ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summersville, WV

West Virginia ‘Rosie the Riveter’ passes away at 101

By Amanda Barber
 1 day ago

Mayor Robert Shafer (left) with Mozelle Brown (right). (Photo courtesy of Mayor Robert Shafer)

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Mozelle Brown, a Summersville woman who was a Rosie the Riveter during World War II, passed away Monday at the age of 101.

As a Rosie the Riveter, Brown was part of the American Feminism movement, and she highlighted the importance of women in the workforce.

Summersville Mayor Robert Shafer honored Brown in a Facebook post .

“Our City, State & Nation has lost an Outstanding Citizen. Mozelle Brown at the age of 101 went home to our Lord today. This incredible woman who was a Rosie the Riveter in WWII charted a path of Love for her Family, Friends, Country and God! Rest In Peace Mozelle.”

Mayor Robert Shafer
Summersville, WV
Summersville, WV
Summersville, WV
