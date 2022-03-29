ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Llano County, TX

Beatrix Potter-themed garden party April 10 benefits library system

By Brigid Cooley
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate beloved author Beatrix Potter at a themed garden party Sunday, April 10, hosted by the Llano County Library System Foundation. The event, which is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Badu Park, 300 Legion Drive in Llano, will raise money for an endowment fund benefiting the county’s library...

