WV ‘Rosie the Riveter’ passes away at 101

Mayor Robert Shafer (left) with Mozelle Brown (right). (Photo courtesy of Mayor Robert Shafer)

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) — Mozelle Brown, a Summersville woman who was a Rosie the Riveter during World War II, passed away Monday at the age of 101.

As a Rosie the Riveter, Brown was part of the American Feminism movement, and she highlighted the importance of women in the workforce.

Summersville Mayor Robert Shafer honored Brown in a Facebook post .

“Our City, State & Nation has lost an Outstanding Citizen. Mozelle Brown at the age of 101 went home to our Lord today. This incredible woman who was a Rosie the Riveter in WWII charted a path of Love for her Family, Friends, Country and God! Rest In Peace Mozelle.” Mayor Robert Shafer

