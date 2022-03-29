Get organized and spiff things up, how to create an Easter time coffee bar

There’s something peaceful about sipping a latte on the second floor of a QFC where nobody can find you. Konvene is one of our favorite coffee shops for their excellent milk steaming and friendly baristas. And even though their seating arrangement is one little counter and a couple of tables (none of which have any power outlets), it works for a short-term work session until your laptop battery dies. And if you’re hungry, they serve an amazing bacon, egg, and Beecher’s sandwich with aioli on a big brioche bun.
