‘Dozer Day’ gives Jacksonville-area kids with cancer a much-needed break

St. Augustine, FL — Some local kids had a chance to get down and dirty on “Dozer Day” with the Child Cancer Fund.

The event was held Saturday in St. Augustine.

Kids battling cancer and their families went to a construction site off Elm Street and pushed some dirt around.

Diann Bosarg is the mother of a child with leukemia.

She said Dozer Day is a great opportunity for her daughter to fit in with other kids.

“For us to get out and be around other kids that look like her. She’s not as fast as other 3-year-olds. So, to be around other 3-year-olds as fast as her is great,” she said.

The Child Cancer Fund is a nonprofit that helps families in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia with the challenges of childhood cancer.

