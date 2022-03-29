ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Concordia Lexington Summit to hear from Governor Beshear, Mayor Gorton, Secretary Raimondo, Coach Mark Stoops, Governor Sununu and The Temptations

LEXINGTON, Ky. and NEW YORK, N.Y., March 29, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Concordia, a leading global convener that hosts the largest and most bi-partisan summit in New York during the United Nations General Assembly, is hosting its first-ever U.S.-focused summit on April 7-8 in Lexington, Kentucky, focusing on the future of...

