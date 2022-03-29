ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

17-year-old arrested for making false report to police

By Jesse Mendez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3542QR_0etIxWxp00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday, Brownsville Police took into custody a 17-year-old female for a false report to police.

According to authorities, Thaylin Patricia Salas was arrested by the police department’s auto theft unit.

‘It had to be someone she knew,’ Harlingen woman found dead in her home

On Feb. 21 Salas reported her gray 2007 Chevrolet Impala was stolen from her residence. Investigators said she told them she left her keys in the vehicle with the engine on.

McAllen ISD employee arrested for relationship with student

Salas said around 10:20 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. she went inside her house, and that is when the vehicle was taken.

Salas told the officer that two men dressed in black, wearing ski masks had taken her car according to her brother. Once the report was taken the case was referred to auto theft agents.

The auto theft agent discovered the vehicle was involved in a hit and run accident on the same date at 9:30 p.m. on International and Expressway.

Teen assaults pregnant ex over social media notification, police say

Police said the Impala was left abandoned at the location and was picked up by a wrecker service.

Thaylin Patricia Salas was taken into custody on March 28 and was transported to the Brownsville City Jail.

Authorities DNA testing evidence in baby’s death, remains still not found

She was arraigned on March 29 for making a false report/statement to a peace officer and issued a $3,000 Personal Recognizance Bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Woman police say ran over man intentionally charged with murder

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sherriff’s Office (HCSO) said that one woman was charged with one murder charge Sunday afternoon. Briana Lisset Soria, 21, has been charged with 1st-degree murder with a bond set at $1 million, the HCSO said. According to authorities, Soria is accused of intentionally hitting Erick Sanchez, 24, while driving a Chevrolet Camaro.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Police looking for 17-year-old suspect after two 13-year-old girls shot in Tyler

Police are looking for a 17-year-old suspect after two 13-year-old girls were shot and injured Saturday in Tyler. Officers have multiple arrest warrants for Jaqualin Xavier Humphrey, who was identified as the shooter, according to a statement released Sunday by Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh. He should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.
TYLER, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo police arrest ‘aggressive’ man

A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman and resisting the arrest. Ramiro Santos, 25, was arrested and charged with assault family violence, resisting arrest, unlawful restraint and interfere with an emergency call. At about 1:37 p.m. March 23, Laredo police officers responded to the 3000 block of Marcella Avenue. A woman was requesting officers due to "an aggressive male" who was identified as Santos, according to police. First officers on the scene encountered Santos and a woman arguing. Santos then became aggressive and non-compliant with officers. He began to resist and pull away from officers when being detained, police said.
LAREDO, TX
ValleyCentral

Brothers arrested after assault at HEB

ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two brothers were arrested for an aggravated assault that occurred at an HEB. Enrique Amado Guzman, 32, and Tomas Lee Guzman, 27, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, according to a release from Elsa PD. The brothers, who are from La Villa, were […]
ELSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Harlingen, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Brownsville, TX
Crime & Safety
New York Post

Harrowing video shows Mexican drug cartel gun down funeral mourners

Terrifying video captured drug cartel members lining up several people against a wall during a funeral — shooting them dead, cleaning up the scene and leaving behind a bag full of brains. The gruesome attack occurred Sunday outside a funeral service for the mother of an alleged hitman who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ValleyCentral

Mexican man wanted for fondling children caught crossing border

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted for child sex crimes in North Texas was arrested crossing from Mexico into Hidalgo County. On Friday, March 18, Jose Arnulfo Pena Monarrez, 52, was attempting to cross the Anzalduas International Bridge when U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers discovered he had an active warrant […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Three arrested in oil field theft

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Three people are behind bars after deputies said they stole about $4,500 worth of property from an oilfield company. Sergio Gonzales, 29, Angel Provencio Jr., 35, and Lisa Collins, 42, have all been charged with Engaging in Criminal Activity. Gonzales has also been charged with Evading Arrest and Collins was also […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Brownsville Police#Mcallen Isd
ValleyCentral

Corpus Christi searching for missing 29-year-old

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Corpus Christi Police Department is searching for a woman last heard from in 2021. Police are looking for Toni Moore, 29. Moore was reported missing by family on Jan. 25, 2022. She was last heard of on Oct. 5, 2021. The 29-year-old is said to be 5 feet, 5 […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ValleyCentral

CBP: Two men wanted for child fondling arrested

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men wanted for child fondling were arrested at the Hidalgo International Bridge. Eliseo Gonzalez, 69, and Matias Cantu Garza, 76, were taken into custody in separate incidents. Both men had outstanding warrants for child fondling and indecency with a child, a second-degree felony, a post by U.S. Customs and Border […]
HIDALGO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Child found at I-35 checkpoint without parents

A child that was unaccompanied along the border was rescued, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. The USBP stated that the child was found during a human smuggling attempt at the Interstate 35 checkpoint on March 8. A female driver allegedly stated that the child was her daughter. However, USBP states that this was later revealed to not be true. USBP stated that the driver had no information on the child's identity or nationality. Fortunately, USBP stated that a relative of the child has been located. This was done through coordination efforts between the Laredo Sector Foreign Operations Branch and the Mexican Consulate Office, USBP states.
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Raid in Chacon neighborhood yields one arrest, narcotics, cash

A man was arrested after authorities raided a suspected drug house in the Chacon neighborhood, according to the Webb County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Hector Javier Venegas, 52. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. At about 3 p.m. Monday, the Sheriff's Office narcotics unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of North Seymour Avenue. Deputies seized 54.2 grams of crack cocaine, 1.7 grams of heroin and 1.6 pounds of marijuana. Sheriff's officials said the narcotics seized had an estimated street value of $4,240. Authorities also seized approximately $10,115 in drug proceeds. "The way the cocaine was packaged indicates it was going to be sold and distributed locally, and possibly end up in the hands of our children," said Sheriff Martin Cuellar in a statement. "I remind the community to please report any suspicious activities by calling our hotline at 956-415-BUST (2878). You may be eligible for a cash reward."
WEBB COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Teen arrested for McAllen stabbing

MCALLEN (ValleyCentral) — Police have arrested a 17-year-old wanted for stabbing a person in McAllen. According to a release, Orlando Eric Rodriguez, 17, was arrested on Friday. Rodriguez is charged with aggravated assault. On Thursday, McAllen police issued a warrant for Rodriguez’s arrest after a stabbing was reported on Maple Avenue in McAllen around 4:26 […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Police looking for hit-and-run suspect

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for a person of interest in a hit-and-run accident. The subject was involved in an “accident involving damage” that occurred on Feb. 24 at the 800 block of E. Elizabeth Street. Surveillance footage shows a Chevrolet Silverado four-door truck crashing into the fence of the Cameron County […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy