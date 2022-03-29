ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roborock H7 stick vacuum does something Dyson can’t, and it’s $140 off

By Maren Estrada
 1 day ago

Cordless stick vacuums have come so far in recent years. Dyson is obviously the pioneer in this space, and it continues to be the market leader. Fantastic rival companies have emerged though, and most of them gained traction with dirt-cheap models. Then, there are companies like Roborock. While the Roborock H7 vacuum and other models do compete on price, they’re nothing like the dirt-cheap vacuums other companies sell.

Instead of competing solely on price, Roborock has been known to also compete on performance. Its vacuums might not be as cheap as budget brands, but they still often offer unrivaled bang for your buck at the high end of the market.

Such is the case with the company’s new Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner. It’s an upgraded version of the flagship Roborock H6, which was definitely a fan favorite. What’s more, the new Roborock H7 vacuum price is so much less than a comparable Dyson — especially while it’s on sale with a massive discount!

Best cheap stick vacuum deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uavXw_0etIwFoP00

Before we get to the H7, there are two quick Amazon deals that we need to tell you about. They’re definitely the best cheap stick vacuum deals on Amazon right now because they offer more bang for your buck than any other deals we’ve found.

If you just want a basic model with plenty of power and good battery life, you don’t have to spend much at all.

Anker’s eufy HomeVac S11 Go Cordless Stick Vacuum is on sale right now for $179.99 instead of $250. Or, you can spend even less on the eufy HomeVac S11 Lite Cordless Stick Vacuum, now just $139.99!

These are both excellent models from Anker’s home brand, eufy.

Those are both fine entry-level models. But they don’t hold a candle to Roborock’s amazing new cordless stick vacuum.

Roborock H7 vacuum price on Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LSWLg_0etIwFoP00

I’ve been testing the new H7 that Roborock sent me for a couple of weeks now. I have to say, I’m thoroughly impressed. This cordless stick vacuum offers phenomenal performance and excellent battery life. It lasts for up to 90 minutes in eco mode, which is flat-out nuts. In standard mode, you can clean for up to 45 minutes and that’s already more than enough.

Remember, this is a stick vacuum so it’s not really meant for cleaning your entire house in one pass. And for tough spots that are extra messy, there’s a super-powerful max mode.

The included accessories are all great, and the main floor brush works well on hard floors and on carpeting. Also of note, there’s a special floor brush you can buy separately for $99. I’ve tried similar brushes and they’re fantastic for cleaning hard flooring. Considering the H7’s price tag, it would’ve been nice to see this brush included in the box.

One really cool feature of the Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is something you won’t find on rival models from Dyson and other top brands.

Part of what makes cordless stick vacuums so popular is that they’re bagless.

As a result, you don’t have to worry about constantly buying new bags like you do with some upright vacuums. But as we’ve learned from the new wave of self-emptying robot vacuums, bags can be very convenient.

This is especially true when you consider how annoying it is to empty some cordless stick vacuum models. I have one that I have to take apart almost entirely to really clear out the dust bin.

The H7 is reasonably easy to empty, but it also has a very cool feature so you’ll never have to empty it. If you want, you can use an accessory that comes with the vacuum to add dust bags!

Using this powerful new vacuum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NwMmX_0etIwFoP00

The Roborock H7 supports 560ml bags that are easy to pop in. They’re also self-closing. That means when your dust bag is full, you just slide it out and it seals in all the dirt and dust. It’s a very cool feature that makes emptying the vacuum a breeze.

People are definitely going to love having this option.

In my testing, I really only found one complaint. One of the things I love most about Dyson rivals is that they typically have LED lighting on the brush head. I’m still not sure why Dyson refuses to add this useful feature.

A simple LED light makes it so much easier to see all the dirt and dust on the floor. Unfortunately, the H7 doesn’t have any lighting either, so you’re inevitably going to miss a little bit here and there, as you would with a Dyson.

All in all, the Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is a phenomenal cordless vacuum. It’s also a big upgrade from the H6 in terms of performance. It retails for $499.99 so it’s definitely on the pricey side. That being said, it still costs hundreds less than a comparable Dyson model.

And right now, Amazon is offering a gigantic $140 discount!

Roborock is an increasingly popular brand and its products rack up 5-star reviews at lightning speed. Definitely check out the new Roborock H7 vacuum while the price is so much lower than other high-end models.

Roborock H7 cordless stick vacuum fast facts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17RsON_0etIwFoP00
Image source: Roborock

The Roborock H7 vacuum price discount on Amazon is great. But this awesome stock vacuum is about so much more than just its competitive price tag. Here are some key takeaways:

  • The new Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is Roborock’s most powerful cordless vacuum yet
  • 160 AW “HyperForce” suction picks up even the most stubborn dirt and dust
  • Impressive battery life lasts for up to 90 minutes in Eco mode
  • The H7 also can also run in standard mode for up to 45 minutes, and there’s a Max mode for tough jobs
  • Recharges from empty to full in 2.5 hours
  • Lightweight design makes the H7 easy to carry and maneuver
  • OLED screen shows all the info you need while you clean
  • Magnetic accessories are easy to store for quick access
  • Unique dust bag support lets you use a self-closing dust bag so you don’t have to empty your vacuum

