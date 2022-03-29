ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleburne County, AR

Cleburne County man jailed on attempted capital murder charge involving state trooper

By Jack A. Webb
KATV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Cleburne County man is being held at the Pope County Jail after firing a gun at an Arkansas State Trooper Monday night. According to the Arkansas State Police, the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. north of Russellville, near the intersection of...

katv.com

Comments / 0

