Geisinger event to honor Vietnam War veterans

COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s National Vietnam Veteran’s Day and a local agency had a special ceremony to honor those who fought to protect us.

It’s the first year Geisinger’s 65 Forward Health Center has put together a celebration to thank Vietnam Veterans.





“What was once a small idea that was supposed to be you know at one or 2 clinics then we expanded it out and were able to share it at all of our clinics,” said Denika Keefer, Community Program Specialist, Geisinger 65 Forward Health Center.

Eight local Vietnam Veterans and their loved ones gathered at 65’s location in Coal Township for a ceremony. With COVID restrictions still in place, the group took part in a virtual presentation with words of encouragement from fellow vets.

“I’ll tell you what it’s a nice thing. It has people know that other people care about what they did,” said Thomas Stinsky, veteran, U.S. Air Force.

Thomas Stinsky served in the U.S. Air force during the war. He recalls his time in Vietnam being a nightmare but he’s grateful for the opportunity to serve.

“World War II veterans, the bunch is dwindling down and we, as old-fashioned Americans, we did what was expected of us when we were young and I’m proud to have done it,” Stinsky proclaimed.

Each veteran was given a certificate and a few keepsakes to thank them for their service.

“It was very touching and still is,” stressed Al Riedel, veteran, U.S. Navy.

Al Riedel, a u.S. Navy veteran, says he finds comfort in connecting with others who served and knowing the community offers support.

“I’m with other veterans, it’s wonderful. I’m so blessed to be an American and so honored to be a veteran, especially on a day like today,” said Al Riedel, veteran, U.S. Navy.

Geisinger’s 65 forward health center hopes to make this an annual event at all of their locations.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.