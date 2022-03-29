ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coal Township, PA

Geisinger event to honor Vietnam War veterans

By Jazzmyn Allen
WBRE
WBRE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2utVDv_0etIviFZ00

COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s National Vietnam Veteran’s Day and a local agency had a special ceremony to honor those who fought to protect us.

It’s the first year Geisinger’s 65 Forward Health Center has put together a celebration to thank Vietnam Veterans.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QNztX_0etIviFZ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N0rTk_0etIviFZ00

“What was once a small idea that was supposed to be you know at one or 2 clinics then we expanded it out and were able to share it at all of our clinics,” said Denika Keefer, Community Program Specialist, Geisinger 65 Forward Health Center.

Eight local Vietnam Veterans and their loved ones gathered at 65’s location in Coal Township for a ceremony. With COVID restrictions still in place, the group took part in a virtual presentation with words of encouragement from fellow vets.

“I’ll tell you what it’s a nice thing. It has people know that other people care about what they did,” said Thomas Stinsky, veteran, U.S. Air Force.

Veteran’s tearful reunion with long-lost son was their final moment together

Thomas Stinsky served in the U.S. Air force during the war. He recalls his time in Vietnam being a nightmare but he’s grateful for the opportunity to serve.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zrh04_0etIviFZ00

“World War II veterans, the bunch is dwindling down and we, as old-fashioned Americans, we did what was expected of us when we were young and I’m proud to have done it,” Stinsky proclaimed.

Each veteran was given a certificate and a few keepsakes to thank them for their service.

“It was very touching and still is,” stressed Al Riedel, veteran, U.S. Navy.

Al Riedel, a u.S. Navy veteran, says he finds comfort in connecting with others who served and knowing the community offers support.

“I’m with other veterans, it’s wonderful. I’m so blessed to be an American and so honored to be a veteran, especially on a day like today,” said Al Riedel, veteran, U.S. Navy.

Geisinger’s 65 forward health center hopes to make this an annual event at all of their locations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Youngkin proclaims March 29 Vietnam War Veterans Day in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services will recognize the more than 230,000 Virginia men and women who served in the Vietnam War next week. A special ceremony will be held on Tuesday, March 29 at 11 a.m. EDT to commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.
VIRGINIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

City of Coachella unveils Vietnam War Mural at Veterans Park

The city of Coachella unveiled a Vietnam War Memorial mural at Veterans Park. A special ceremony was held Thursday morning at the park, located on Fourth Street between Orchard Street and Vine Avenue. The mural features six soldiers surrounded by the poem "Forgotten, Unforgettable," by Trino Del Toro. The piece was conceptualized by local artist The post City of Coachella unveils Vietnam War Mural at Veterans Park appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
WHAV

Haverhill Observes Vietnam War Veterans Day Tuesday with Wreath Laying Ceremony

There will be a wreath laying ceremony in Haverhill next Tuesday, commemorating Vietnam Veterans Day. Led by mistress of ceremonies City Councilor Melinda E. Barrett, the service features a reading of the names of Haverhill’s 13 who gave their lives in Vietnam. Vietnam Veterans Memorial Ad Hoc Commissioner Linda Gambino Baxter, whose brother Michael Gambino was one who made the ultimate sacrifice, reads the honor roll.
HAVERHILL, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coal Township, PA
County
Northumberland County, PA
City
Northumberland, PA
Coal Township, PA
Government
Northumberland County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Watauga Democrat

Vietnam veteran Larson continues legacy of 'integrity, character and honor'

Dick Larson is well known in Avery County for his work as executive director of Feeding Avery Families, a local nonprofit that distributes thousands of pounds of food to needy families every month. While many in the community are aware of Larson’s work and efforts with the area nonprofit, many...
MILITARY
WBRE

WBRE

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy