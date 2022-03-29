Local baseball clinic features former Braves notables

High school baseball season kicked off last week, with Major League Baseball slated for a slightly delayed Opening Day April 7. This photograph from 1936 shows Milford's state championship baseball team. Some names may be familiar to our readers. Shown in back are (l-r) Horace Willey, Joe Cannon, "Buz" Matthews, Wilmer Johnson, Jesse Legar, Brint Holloway, Eddie Graham, Garrett Grier, Russell Snowberger and "Zip" Lecates. In front are George Slater, John Selby, Howard Kenton, "Chuck" Wright and John Penman. Two players are unidentified. Seated are Willard Tease and "Sparky" Adams.
