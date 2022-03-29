ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grantville, GA

Local baseball clinic features former Braves notables

Newnan Times-Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral notable figures from Atlanta Braves history were in Coweta last weekend hosting a baseball clinic for local youngsters. The clinic was composed of players from South Coweta Youth...

The Columbus Dispatch

Baseball: Whetstone Braves seeking 10th consecutive City League title

When he’s not teaching or coaching baseball, as he has for more than three decades, Tim Broskie can sometimes be found scanning the hallways at Whetstone. There are 47 athletes competing in baseball at the school, a contradiction to the narrative that students in Columbus City Schools don’t play the sport and the opposite of what many of the district’s other programs are experiencing.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cape Gazette

Baseball season is upon us

High school baseball season kicked off last week, with Major League Baseball slated for a slightly delayed Opening Day April 7. This photograph from 1936 shows Milford's state championship baseball team. Some names may be familiar to our readers. Shown in back are (l-r) Horace Willey, Joe Cannon, "Buz" Matthews, Wilmer Johnson, Jesse Legar, Brint Holloway, Eddie Graham, Garrett Grier, Russell Snowberger and "Zip" Lecates. In front are George Slater, John Selby, Howard Kenton, "Chuck" Wright and John Penman. Two players are unidentified. Seated are Willard Tease and "Sparky" Adams.
MILFORD, DE
Newnan Times-Herald

John Jorgensen

John "Jack" "Poppy" Jorgensen of Sharpsburg, Georgia, passed away Saturday, March 26 from complications of Alzheimer's disease. Jack was raised in Miami, Florida, and lived there until he and his wife Betty moved to Sharpsburg in 2008 to be closer to family. Jack worked for Dade County Public Schools as a pipefitter for 30 years. After retiring from the county, he worked another 15 years in the heating and air industry. Jack was a very proud member of Local 725 of the United Association of Pipefitters, Refrigeration, and Air Conditioning Union for 68 years.
SHARPSBURG, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Michael Joe Keeble

Michael Joe “Mike” Keeble of Newnan, Georgia (formerly of Valley, AL) passed away peacefully on Monday, 21 March 2022 at his home at 35 Fairway Ct., Newnan surrounded by his loved ones. Mike was preceded in death by his father Willie Joe Keeble, mother Mary Kathryn Hill Wallace,...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

East Coweta sweeps Newnan in soccer

The race for the soccer Coweta Cup kicked off Monday night at Northgate High School. The event is spread over three nights this week and includes East Coweta, Newnan and Northgate. In addition to the rivalry, Monday’s matches between East Coweta and Newnan were region contests and were significant in the region standings.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Locals excel at the Christian Taylor Invitational

Northgate, East Coweta and Newnan all competed at the Christian Taylor Invitational track meet on Saturday at Sandy Creek High School. The locals were led by East Coweta’s Nick Enright, who had a first-place finish in the Men’s Pole Vault. Northgate’s Bryson Swartz won the men's 1600 meter, and Northgate's Evan Garrett won the triple jump.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Riders prepare for upcoming ’Tour of Coweta’ ride in April

Last weekend, riders from the Southside Cycling club hosted a “Spring Tune-Up Ride” to prepare for the upcoming “Tour of Coweta.”. Riders left Cochran Mill Brewery in Fairburn on Saturday morning and headed out on multiple routes. On April 23, the Tour of Coweta to benefit the...
COWETA COUNTY, GA

