Local baseball clinic features former Braves notables

John "Jack" "Poppy" Jorgensen of Sharpsburg, Georgia, passed away Saturday, March 26 from complications of Alzheimer's disease. Jack was raised in Miami, Florida, and lived there until he and his wife Betty moved to Sharpsburg in 2008 to be closer to family. Jack worked for Dade County Public Schools as a pipefitter for 30 years. After retiring from the county, he worked another 15 years in the heating and air industry. Jack was a very proud member of Local 725 of the United Association of Pipefitters, Refrigeration, and Air Conditioning Union for 68 years.

SHARPSBURG, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO