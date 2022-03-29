ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida, other states challenge CDC transit mask rule

By CURT ANDERSON
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z70Qs_0etIuvN900
Virus Outbreak-Transit Mask Mandate FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels on a flight from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, March 29, 2022, Florida and 20 other states are suing to halt the federal government's pandemic requirement that people wear masks on planes, trains and other public transport. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) (Charlie Riedel)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Twenty-one states with Republican attorneys general sued Tuesday to halt the federal government’s requirement that people wear masks on planes, trains, ferries and other public transportation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawsuit, announced by Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody and filed in federal court in Tampa, Florida, contends that the mask mandate exceeds the authority of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The mandate in its current form may be in effect only a few weeks more. The CDC recently extended it until April 18 while also indicating it is weighing scaling back the rules for a more targeted approach.

Still, Florida and the other states are pressing on with the lawsuit, which comes amid a partisan divide over the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and issues of government control versus individual rights.

“It is well past time to get rid of this unnecessary mandate and get back to normal life,” said DeSantis, a Republican who has persistently challenged federal mask mandates including those involving cruise lines, schools, private businesses and other entities.

The CDC rule, effective Feb. 1, 2021, requires “the wearing of masks by people on public transportation conveyances or on the premises of transportation hubs,” according to the agency website. The rule has been relaxed somewhat, to end requirements for certain buses, but was recently extended until at least April 18 for domestic and international travel in general.

Moody, a Republican and former Tampa judge, said in a news release that the travel mask mandates “are frustrating travelers and causing chaos on public transportation.”

That appeared to be a reference to a spate of well-publicized confrontations between flight attendants and passengers over the mask requirement on commercial aircraft. It’s not clear if these incidents are isolated or widespread, and if masks are the only issue. Some are clearly alcohol-related or a mental health problem.

Also, perhaps underscoring the partisan divide on masks, both DeSantis and Moody mentioned Democratic President Joe Biden several times in their statements against the travel mandate.

The Atlanta-based CDC did not immediately respond to a phone call and email requesting comment on the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks to immediately halt the CDC travel mask rule and asks for costs and attorneys' fees. There have been similar lawsuits filed in individual states before this latest one.

Besides Florida, the states filing the new travel mask lawsuit as of Tuesday were:

— Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Tampa, FL
Health
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
Local
Florida Health
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Florida Government
State
Alaska State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
State
Indiana State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
95.7 KEZJ

Where Does Idaho Rank on Most Sinful States in the United States?

Every state has its flaws. We all sin as well. If you have ever wondered what the most and least sinful places to live are, you are in luck, as there is a list that has been released by WalletHub. The list breaks down every state and you will be a little surprised to see where some of the states end up. The list also breaks down each sin. Where does Idaho rank on the list and how do they rank on each sin?
IDAHO STATE
iheart.com

Georgia Man Sent To Federal Prison For Buying $57,000 Pokémon Card

The government didn't really mean for their COVID relief funds to pay for you rare Pokémon collection sir!. 31-year-old Vinath Oudomsine from Dublin, GA, applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) for $85,000. He claimed his small business had 10 employees and he needed the assistance to keep his business afloat. Well... his business, it seems, was buying rare Pokémon for excessive amounts of money!
DUBLIN, GA
ABC4

Man steals thousands from national forest sites in Utah among other states

CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – A California man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing user fee collections sites at the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Ariz. Authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Brian David Lisanti. Lisanti was initially accused of 11 theft-related charges that were valued anywhere from the low hundreds to over 3,300 in theft […]
SAFFORD, AZ
Power 95.9

The Worst Drivers In America Are From? Hint It’s Not Arkansas

Did you know that the worst drivers in America are from our area? But surprisingly it is not Arkansas. We all have experienced it, bad drivers, really bad drivers that make you almost terrified to get on the highway for fear of them driving like idiots. What state has the worst drivers? The website Car Insurance Comparison did a story recently on the ten states with the worst drivers. The good news is that Arkansas is not on the list.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Moody
Person
Ron Desantis
Thrillist

These Are the Cheapest Places to Buy a Home in the U.S. Right Now

While I have zero intention of actually leaving New York City, I won't pretend the thought didn't cross my mind when I was slapped with a $1,200 rent increase earlier this year. I'm not an outlier, either. In fact, NYC has seen its highest rent increases in over a decade in recent months.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Missouri

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 954,913 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 292 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Missouri, deaths attributable to the […]
MISSOURI STATE
Power 95.9

Unfortunately Arkansas Is Not One Of the Most Friendliest States

What states are the most friendly in the United States? How does the natural state Arkansas fair on this list of the friendliest states?. If you are from the South like I am you have always been told that folks from this area are friendly. Definitely friendlier than people from the North, but is that really true. I found a story on the friendliest states and of course, I had to see how all of the states n the South faired. Some states in this story from Big Event Travel, it was not surprising with New York being most unfriendly:
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Lawsuits#Ap#Republican
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Happiest Cities in America, According to One Study

Loving where you live doesn’t just stop inside your own four walls. It’s also important that you’re fond of the area that you call home. And while there’s something to love about each and every city, WalletHub has conducted a study to determine the happiest city in America, detailing the many factors that make residents truly happy.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana House votes to ban ‘vaccine passports’ that don’t exist yet

Louisiana House lawmakers approved a bill that would create a “preemptive” law to try to prohibit so-called “vaccine passports,” including vaccination stamps on drivers’ licenses, and to prohibit the issuance of a driver’s license based on one’s immunization status. The bill’s author said the state would only ever do those things if the Legislature first […] The post Louisiana House votes to ban ‘vaccine passports’ that don’t exist yet appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
90K+
Followers
94K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy