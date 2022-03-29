Christopher Butler Arrested on Charges Related to Threats Against Judge Philip Cross

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police have detained a woman who allegedly made threats against the president of American River College. On Tuesday night, Los Rios Police Department officers arrested Jamie Barnes after she allegedly violated a temporary restraining order prohibiting, amongst other things, contact between her and the college’s president Melanie Dixon. Barnes on Tuesday had reportedly called Los Rios Police Department Dispatch and made several non-threatening, unsubstantiated claims. Police were tipped off by a custodian who spotted someone in a campus restroom after hours. As a result, Barnes was arrested and booked into the county jail Tuesday. She was then released early Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the district. The restraining order stems from an incident in which Barnes allegedly made a “racist and vile threat” against Dixon, the District says. Following that incident, the Sacramento Superior Court granted the Los Rios Community College District a temporary restraining order against Barnes. In addition to staying away from Dixon, Barnes was ordered to stay away from any campus, office, or center of the Los Rios Community College District. She is also prohibited from contacting District employees — directly or indirectly.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO