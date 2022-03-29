ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Berwick, ME

Christopher Butler Arrested on Charges Related to Threats Against Judge Philip Cross

By News release
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Concord, NH — Attorney General John M. Formella announces the arrest of Christopher Butler, age thirty six, of South Berwick, Maine on two class B felony counts of harm or threats to certain government officials, RSA 631:4-a, and one count class A misdemeanor count of criminal threatening, RSA...

indepthnh.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
City
Concord, NH
County
Merrimack County, NH
City
Strafford, NH
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
South Berwick, ME
Crime & Safety
City
South Berwick, ME
Register Citizen

Man serving life for killing wife found guilty of daughter’s 1995 homicide in CT

A jury found a man guilty Thursday of shooting and killing his daughter in 1995, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice. Robert Honsch, who is serving a life sentence in Massachusetts for killing his wife, is scheduled to be sentenced June 15 for his daughter’s homicide, according to New Britain States’ Attorney Brian Preleski.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Butler
KESQ News Channel 3

Court of Appeals reverses judge’s decision to drop charges against developer in ex-Palm Springs mayor bribery case

The California 4th District Court of Appeals has reversed a judge's decision to drop the charges against one of the developers indicted in the bribery case of an ex-Palm Springs mayor. On Dec. 4, a judge dismissed charges against real estate developer John Wessman. Wessman was originally indicted on nine counts of bribery of an The post Court of Appeals reverses judge’s decision to drop charges against developer in ex-Palm Springs mayor bribery case appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Oxygen

Man In Custody After Missing Arizona Girl Found Alive In South Carolina

The search for a missing Arizona teen has ended, and the man she was with is in custody for her alleged kidnapping. Betty Sue Taylor, 12, disappeared from the Thunderbird Mobile Home Park on March 20 after telling relatives she was going for a walk, as previously reported. According to family members and the Graham County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona, she was found safe in South Carolina on Wednesday.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nh
CBS Sacramento

Woman Accused Of Making Threats Against ARC President Arrested For Allegedly Violating Restraining Order

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police have detained a woman who allegedly made threats against the president of American River College. On Tuesday night, Los Rios Police Department officers arrested Jamie Barnes after she allegedly violated a temporary restraining order prohibiting, amongst other things, contact between her and the college’s president Melanie Dixon. Barnes on Tuesday had reportedly called Los Rios Police Department Dispatch and made several non-threatening, unsubstantiated claims. Police were tipped off by a custodian who spotted someone in a campus restroom after hours. As a result, Barnes was arrested and booked into the county jail Tuesday. She was then released early Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the district. The restraining order stems from an incident in which Barnes allegedly made a “racist and vile threat” against Dixon, the District says. Following that incident, the Sacramento Superior Court granted the Los Rios Community College District a temporary restraining order against Barnes. In addition to staying away from Dixon, Barnes was ordered to stay away from any campus, office, or center of the Los Rios Community College District. She is also prohibited from contacting District employees — directly or indirectly.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Voice from the grave haunts Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest

Days before his own death, Louisiana Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth walked into a secure room deep inside state police headquarters, swore an oath and told investigators about the night he held down Black motorist Ronald Greene and repeatedly bashed him in the head with a flashlight.Gone was the bravado from Hollingsworth’s earlier boast — captured on body-camera video — that he “beat the ever-living f-—" out of the man before his 2019 death along a rural roadside in northeast Louisiana. Instead, in a two-hour interrogation, Hollingsworth meekly portrayed himself as the victim in the violent arrest, saying he feared...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Harmony Montgomery: Girlfriend of missing girl’s father is found dead

The former girlfriend of Adam Montgomery – whose 7 year-old daughter Harmony Montgomery went missing in 2019 – has been found dead in Manchester, New Hampshire. Police confirmed on Wednesday that Kelsey Small, 27, died in the city, though her cause of death is still pending. Authorities are not treating her death as suspicious. She lived with Mr Montgomery in a car, according to NBC Boston. A police affidavit claims officers found them residing in their vehicle on 31 December, 2021, in Manchester – the day Mr Montgomery was arrested in connection with his daughter's disappearance. Ms Small was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

 http://indepthnh.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy