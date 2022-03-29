ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Renting in Orlando? You’ll pay more than you would in most major metros

By WFTV.com News Staff, Erik Bojnansky, Susan Lundine
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Landlords are making a killing in Florida.

The median monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Orlando was $1,610 as of March 15, a 26.8% increase from the year before, when one-bedroom units went for $1,270.

Further, the average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment here was $1,900 as of March 15, up 35.7% from the year before, when the amount went for $1,400, according to a recent study from Zumper, a San Francisco-based company that lists houses, condos and apartments for rent.

Robert Rimini
1d ago

When the working class is priced out, who is going to keep all of this s&!* running? - Best to put a stop to it now, rather than find out the hard way.

