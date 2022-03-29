Here’s the latest on 1,000 homes planned on Universal land

Construction Stock Image (David Mark/Pixabay)

Jonathan Wolf once met a resident of a Wendover Housing Partners LLC community in Jacksonville who was forced to leave Orlando due to high housing costs and a pricey commute via Interstate 4.

That woman’s experience highlights the dire need for affordable homes in metro Orlando, Wendover CEO and founder Wolf told the Orlando Business Journal.

Now, his firm is heading up the development of more affordable housing in the works on Universal Orlando Resort property.

