Maggie McCabe can point to the exact moment she knew she had to leave her job as a Stafford County high school English and creative writing teacher. “The first moment that I mentally checked out when I was with a student—that’s what broke me,” said McCabe. “Students feel safe with us and want to talk, especially my creative writing students. But I couldn’t focus. And the students deserve more than that.”

STAFFORD COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO