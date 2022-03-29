ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

Marin County house fully collapses to the ground after soaking rain

By Amy Graff
SFGate
SFGate
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17LAj5_0etIuHVR00
A house on the side of a hill in Fairfax, Calif., collapsed on March 29, 2022, officials said.  (Ross Valley Fire Department)

A Marin County home that was under construction on a steep hillside collapsed into a pile of rubble early Tuesday, officials said.

The Ross Valley Fire Department responded to the scene of the collapsed home on Pine Drive in Fairfax just before 4 a.m. The home was unoccupied, and no one was injured. The fire department told SFGATE that no other details were available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TY2io_0etIuHVR00
A house on the side of a hill in Fairfax, Calif., collapsed on March 29, 2022, officials said.  (Ross Valley Fire Department)

The Marin Independent Journal reported that the building "collapsed in place" due to a retaining wall failure. A preliminary investigation revealed that the recent rains soaked the soil and loosened the hillside under the retaining wall, the Marin I-J said.

The wettest storm since the start of the year swept the Bay Area Sunday night into Monday. A rain gauge in Fairfax recorded 1.69 inches of rain over the course of two days, according to the National Weather Service.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
SFGate
SFGate

6K+

Followers

820

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow SFGate and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marin County, CA
Fairfax, CA
Government
City
Fairfax, CA
Local
California Government
City
Ross, CA
Marin County, CA
Government
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Vice

Homeless People Can Now Move Into $15K Tiny Homes in San Francisco

Homeless people in San Francisco are being offered the opportunity to temporarily move into a village of 64-square-foot tiny homes that each cost just $15,000 to build. The first 30 private units opened last week between Market and Mission streets in downtown, and another 40 will soon become available. Each unit has a locking door, heat, a window, and a bed, among other furniture, though the community will share bathrooms. Services will also be provided on-site by the nonprofit Urban Alchemy and funded by the city of San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain Gauge
KTLA

NorCal man took small bear cubs from their den: Officials

A Northern California man has pleaded guilty to taking two bear cubs from their den, wildlife officials said Tuesday. The man, 29-year-old Cody Dylon Setzer, took their bear cubs after finding the den in a fallen log across a forest road, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The cubs were less than […]
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Remembering North Bay social worker stabbed while delivering food

COTATI, Calif. - A vigil is planned Sunday for a North Bay social worker who was killed two years ago while on the job. Sylvia Bracamonte, 33, was allegedly stabbed and killed two years ago by Anderson Quinonez-Cabeza, a teen she was trying to help. Cotati police said Bracamonte was...
COTATI, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
SFGate

Single buyer snaps up entire Pacific Grove block of 15 historic homes

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — An entire residential block, comprising of 15 historic, cottage-style homes, in Pacific Grove has been purchased for $10 million by a single buyer. "I think it was a fair deal. I think there's a lot of deferred maintenance with this property. You know, having ... 15 single-family homes that were built in 1924..." Debby Beck, the real estate broker who represented the buyer, said.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
6K+
Followers
820
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy