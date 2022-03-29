ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Podcast: Blackhawks Collapse and a 1-On-1 Interview With Dylan Strome

By Charlie Roumeliotis
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePodcast: Hawks collapse and a 1-on-1 interview with Strome originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James...

100.7 WITL

The Terrifying Day Gordie Howe Almost Died During a Detroit Red Wings Hockey Game

Hockey is by far, one the most dangerous sports to play. A lot of measures in recent years have been made to make it safer, like in many other sports as well. But in years past, it wasn't uncommon for there to be incidents that caused severe to nearly fatal injuries in the sport. Detroit Red Wings legend Gordie Howe, known as "Mr. Hockey", nearly had a date with death during a hockey game on March 28, 1950.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Senators, Red Wings, Avalanche, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, is there a disconnect between the coach of the Detroit Red Wings and the players? How much rope does Jeff Blashill have before the Detroit Red Wings want to move on? Meanwhile, forward Artturi Lehkonen will finally be joining the Colorado Avalanche and the Vancouver Canucks are considering giving J.T. Miller a monster contract.
NHL
FOX Sports

Buffalo hosts Winnipeg after Olofsson's 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (32-25-10, sixth in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-33-10, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts the Winnipeg Jets after Victor Olofsson scored two goals in the Sabres' 6-5 victory against the Blackhawks. The Sabres are 12-16-5 at home. Buffalo averages just 3.2 penalties per game, the...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Kraken, Blackhawks, Canadiens, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Seattle Kraken might get busy shopping draft picks this offseason while trying to find the right balance of young and farther-along prospects. Meanwhile, the Chicago Blackhawks are going to need to make a decision on Dylan Strome. Are the Montreal Canadiens open to giving a young, somewhat unproven defenseman and long-term contract, and could the Toronto Maple Leafs split up their top line even though it has incredible chemistry?
NHL
NHL

Ducks Assign Goaltender Dostal to AHL San Diego

The Ducks have reassigned goaltender Lukas Dostal to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Dostal, 21 (6/22/00), is 1-2-0 with a 2.98 goals-against average (GAA) and .907 save percentage (SV%) in four appearances (three starts) with the Ducks as a rookie this season. The 6-1, 192-pound rookie goaltender won his NHL debut Jan. 9 vs. Detroit, establishing the record for most saves by a Ducks goaltender in their NHL debut (33). At 21 years, 201 days, he became the fifth goaltender in Ducks history to make his NHL debut at age 21 or younger.
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Wild Preview: Noah Cates Makes NHL Debut

In the eight days since the trade deadline, the Flyers have been on the road going through a five-game trip. It finally comes complete on Tuesday night. The Flyers face the Minnesota Wild, who come in on a six-game winning streak. The Flyers, meanwhile, have losses in three of the four games on the road trip.
NHL
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Patrick Williams Responds to Billy Donovan's Challenge

Williams responds to challenge, sees minutes increase originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Williams’ minutes declined in each of his first five games back from wrist rehabilitation. After playing 19 minutes against the Raptors, he logged 18 against the Bucks, 17 against the Pelicans, 14 against the Cavaliers, and 13 in Monday’s loss to the Knicks.
NBA
FOX Sports

Huberdeau, Panthers to host the Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks (24-33-10, seventh in the Central) vs. Florida Panthers (45-15-6, first in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau and Florida hit the ice against Chicago. Huberdeau ranks third in the league with 93 points, scoring 23 goals and totaling 70 assists. The Panthers have gone 27-6-0 in home games....
NHL
