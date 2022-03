TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of Topeka High School athletes got to celebrate the opportunity to continue their athletic careers after graduation. The friends and families of four football players spent the evening celebrating their college signings. Danny Saili will continue to play at Hutchinson Community College. Jacob Jackson will stay in Topeka to suit up for the Ichabods. And, Tylan Alejos and Dadrien Montgomery are both heading to Lawrence to play for the Jayhawks.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO