FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — It’s a fun fiesta day and night at the all new Coyo Taco in Fort Lauderdale. It’s the newest location in the world roster of destinations for the popular brand that began with the flagship spot in Wywnood in 2015. In 2020, chef and owner Scott Linquist and his two partners brought Coyo to the City of Lights. “We opened in Paris, France in the middle of the pandemic. Literally, we opened on Friday and then they closed everything down on us Monday,” Linquist said. “So we were open for two days. But we’re back up and strong...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO