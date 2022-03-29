ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

NY man charged after nude photos found on student’s phone

By Terry Ahner tahner@tnonline.com
Times News
 1 day ago

State police at Fern Ridge have charged a New York man with child pornography after sexually explicit content was found on a student’s phone. At 1:16 p.m. Feb. 17, police were dispatched to Pleasant Valley High School for a...

www.tnonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMOV

Suspect charged after Jennings man found dead in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) – A man has been charged in connection with a shooting that left a man dead in Madison County. Officers rushed to a home in the 2000 block of North Bluff Road in Maryville after a caller found 40-year-old Ronald Holland, of Jennings, Mo., dead at 4 p.m. Thursday, police said. Holland, who was shot several times, was found face down in a pool of blood. Investigators were able to tie the crime scene to St. Louis, where they found Holland’s abandoned car.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
BBC

Cheltenham man, 19, charged with murder after mother found dead

A man has been charged with murder following the death of his mother. Zak O'Neill, 19, of Salamanca Road, Cheltenham, was arrested by police following the discovery of the body of Michelle O'Neill, 47. She was found by relatives at an address in Salamanca Road in the Whaddon area of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
TheDailyBeast

Convicted Capitol Rioter Dies by Suicide After ‘Justice System Killed His Spirit’

A Pennsylvania man awaiting sentencing for his role in the Capitol riot died last week by suicide, according to his obituary. “Matthew Lawrence Perna died on February 25, 2022 of a broken heart,” his family wrote. “His community (which he loved), his country, and the justice system killed his spirit and his zest for life.” Perna, 37, pleaded guilty late last year to four charges related to the insurrection, including one felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding. Perna entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, filming with his phone and chanting, “U.S.A.!” His family said in his obituary that he had attended the rally and riot to “peacefully stand up for his beliefs.” Perna was set to be sentenced April 1, and faced up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000, according to The Independent. “The constant delays in hearings and postponements dragged out for over a year,” his family wrote. “Because of this, Matt's heart broke and his spirit died and many people are responsible for the pain he endured.”
SOCIETY
The Independent

Woman abducted at birth pleads for kidnapper’s freedom: ‘I need my mother home’

A woman who was abducted at birth is now pleading for the early release of her kidnapper, whom she considers her real mother.Kamiyah Mobley, 23, was raised as Alexis Manigo by her abductor, Gloria Williams. Prosecutors say that in 1998, Williams impersonated a nurse at a Florida hospital and snatched Ms Mobley just hours after she was born. Twenty years later, Williams pleaded guilty to the kidnapping, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.But in a handwritten letter to the judge, obtained by WJAX, Ms Mobley said she wants Williams to get out early.“I ask for the court’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Jnet#Delancey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Verizon
Chattanooga Daily News

Lead administrator of a public school system confined 6 students in a bathroom and forced them to take off their clothes as she and the school nurse searched for vaping devices

The 51-year-old lead administrator of a public school system allegedly forced 6 female students to take off their clothes as she searched their clothes for vaping devices. The woman allegedly confined the girls in a high school bathroom while she and the school nurse asked them to strip to their underwear in most cases.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman wearing Nazi armband faces possible hate crime charges after brawl with elderly Jewish man

A Californian woman who wore a Swastika armband may face hate crime charges after she hurled anti-Semitic insults at and brawled with an elderly man who asked her to remove her Nazi paraphernalia. The woman was walking around a community centre in Orange County, California on 7 March when she was confronted by an 81-year-old reportedly Jewish man. According to The Los Angeles Times, the man asked the woman to remove her armband, and she responded with anti-Semitic insults. The elderly man tried to remove her armband, which started a fight between the two. After police responded to the...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy