Port Richey man says he stopped beating woman because his COPD kicked in: deputies

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Port Richey man is behind bars after Pasco County deputies said he had to stop beating a woman with a baseball bat because his “COPD kicked in.”

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, 71-year-old Thomas Knuff struck a woman with a wooden baseball bat after they got into an argument.

An arrest affidavit said Knuff told deputies he hit the woman with the bat because “she drove him over the cliff.”

Knuff struck the woman on both ankles, her right knee, hip, and on her arms. The affidavit said Knuff needed to take a break while beating the woman due to his COPD.

Knuff was arrested for aggravated battery.

