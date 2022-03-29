ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

WV fourth-highest state for vacant homes

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire, Chelsee Yee
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F1aBs_0etIrWkZ00

(NEXSTAR) – More than 16 million homes are sitting vacant across the U.S., according to a report using census data.

The study by LendingTree ranked the nation’s 50 states by their shares of unoccupied homes. The highest vacancy rates were found in Vermont, Maine and Alaska. Each state has between 20% and 22% of its housing stock vacant.

The three states combined are home to more than 315,000 unoccupied units.

Largest rise in gun ownership? African-American women

Other states rank lower on the list but have many more vacant units because they are larger. Florida, for example, is No. 6 on the list. About 17% of states in Florida are vacant, according to the report. That’s nearly 1.7 million housing units.

Just because a home is vacant doesn’t mean it’s rotting away. The report points out there are several reasons a home could be vacant; it may be on the market or it could be a vacation home. There’s also the chance it’s uninhabitable.

The states with the lowest vacancy rates were Oregon, Washington and Connecticut, New Jersey and California. Many parts of those states have extremely competitive housing markets and are seen as very desirable places to live.

A low vacancy rate often means there’s strong demand in the housing market, and typically home prices are higher, writes LendingTree. But the opposite isn’t always true. Some of the states with high vacancy rates have affordable housing markets, while others have lots of expensive homes that are simply sitting vacant most of the time because they are vacation homes or weekend homes.

Are we in a real estate bubble?

The states with the highest vacancy rates are:

  1. Vermont (22.9%)
  2. Maine (22.7%)
  3. Alaska (20.5%)
  4. West Virginia (18.1%)
  5. Alabama (17.7%)
  6. Florida (17.1%)
  7. New Hampshire (16.7%)
  8. Mississippi (16.3%)
  9. Louisiana (16.2%)
  10. Wyoming (15.9%)

The states with the lowest vacancy rates are:

  1. Oregon (7.8%)
  2. Washington (7.9%)
  3. Connecticut (8.1%)
  4. New Jersey (8.5%)
  5. California (8.7%)
  6. Massachusetts (8.7%)
  7. Maryland (9.1%)
  8. Illinois (9.1%)
  9. Utah (9.5%)
  10. Colorado (9.5%)

See the full ranking list of vacancy rates by state from LendingTree. The company used the Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey to write its vacancy report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News

22K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Related
ABC4

Man steals thousands from national forest sites in Utah among other states

CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – A California man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing user fee collections sites at the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Ariz. Authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Brian David Lisanti. Lisanti was initially accused of 11 theft-related charges that were valued anywhere from the low hundreds to over 3,300 in theft […]
SAFFORD, AZ
Thrillist

These Are the Cheapest Places to Buy a Home in the U.S. Right Now

While I have zero intention of actually leaving New York City, I won't pretend the thought didn't cross my mind when I was slapped with a $1,200 rent increase earlier this year. I'm not an outlier, either. In fact, NYC has seen its highest rent increases in over a decade in recent months.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Hawaii

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 966,570 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 295 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Hawaii, deaths attributable to the […]
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
State
Connecticut State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
State
Utah State
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Nevada Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 216,767,955 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.3% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Affordable Housing#Housing Market#The Census Bureau#Nexstar#Lendingtree#African American
Eagle 106.3

Unfortunately Arkansas Is Not One Of the Most Friendliest States

What states are the most friendly in the United States? How does the natural state Arkansas fair on this list of the friendliest states?. If you are from the South like I am you have always been told that folks from this area are friendly. Definitely friendlier than people from the North, but is that really true. I found a story on the friendliest states and of course, I had to see how all of the states n the South faired. Some states in this story from Big Event Travel, it was not surprising with New York being most unfriendly:
ARKANSAS STATE
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Highest Annual Unemployment

The number of unemployed workers in the United States dropped to 6.3 million last month, from 6.5 million in January. The nationwide unemployment rate dropped slightly to 3.8%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The positive change in February (243,000 fewer unemployed people) was largely due to jobs added to the economy, as well […]
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

5 states reporting highest, lowest nursing home staff shortages

Alaska has the highest proportion of facilities reporting nursing home staff shortages in the U.S., while California has the lowest, a new analysis from Kaiser Family Foundation found. The findings, published March 18, analyzed national staff shortage data trends from May 2020 through Feb. 27. Five states with the highest...
ALASKA STATE
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy