4 suspects tried to rob Pleasant View murder victim of his gun, police say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged four suspects in the murder of 18-year-old Davonte Simmons on Pleasant View Avenue last week.

Police said they were called to the 2600 block of Pleasant Avenue on Thursday, March 24th, around 8:40 p.m. and found Simmons lying in the street. Officers discovered he had been shot twice in the shoulder and once in the back.

Witnesses said they believed he had been hit by a gray 2006 Nissan Altima. But the crime was caught on a neighborhood surveillance video.

Police said they received a call from Shon Davis, 19, reporting that he had been carjacked in a 2006 Nissan Altima.

Police later located the Altima and pulled it over in the 300 block of College Avenue. Kenneth Alexander (aka Kenny), 24, was the sole occupant and driver, and the car had numerous bullet holes that appeared to have been fired from inside the car, and a rear driver’s side window was missing.

Police said they discovered Davis was driving the car at the time of the shooting and had not been carjacked.

Police have charged four suspects in Simmons’ murder: Davis (no mugshot available), Alexander, Angelo Woods (aka D Block), 18, and Marquzaise Alexander (aka Quavo) 19.

According to the probable cause statement, Simmons’ murder came about after the others conspired to rob him of his gun.

Police learned that all five were in the car on the night of the killing, with Davis driving. Davis, Marquazise and Kenneth Alexander, and Woods all met up at the Orton Keys housing complex on Ranger Street and planned the robbery.

Davis then called Simmons and asked him if he would like to smoke marijuana with them. When Davis agreed, the four went to pick him up, the probable cause document reads.

In the area of Pleasant Street, the suspects tried to rob Simmons of his gun, and shots were fired. According to the document, Marquazise Alexander and Woods were in the back seat and shot at Simmons, with Alexander also sustaining a gunshot wound to his left hand.

Davis got out and ran from the car when the shooting started, leaving Kenneth Alexander to jump into the driver’s seat.

Marquazise Alexander allegedly got out and ran from the scene, leaving his shoes behind on Pleasant Avenue. He later sought treatment at Mercyhealth but left before treatment was administered, the report continues.

Marquazise then gave the murder weapon to Woods and ordered him to hide it, police said. The gun was later recovered from Woods’ basement, and forensic evidence tied it to the crime scene.

All four have been charged with felony murder.

Davis is currently at large.

