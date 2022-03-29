ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

4 suspects tried to rob Pleasant View murder victim of his gun, police say

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ozWcV_0etIqpDd00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged four suspects in the murder of 18-year-old Davonte Simmons on Pleasant View Avenue last week.

Police said they were called to the 2600 block of Pleasant Avenue on Thursday, March 24th, around 8:40 p.m. and found Simmons lying in the street. Officers discovered he had been shot twice in the shoulder and once in the back.

Witnesses said they believed he had been hit by a gray 2006 Nissan Altima. But the crime was caught on a neighborhood surveillance video.

Police said they received a call from Shon Davis, 19, reporting that he had been carjacked in a 2006 Nissan Altima.

Police later located the Altima and pulled it over in the 300 block of College Avenue. Kenneth Alexander (aka Kenny), 24, was the sole occupant and driver, and the car had numerous bullet holes that appeared to have been fired from inside the car, and a rear driver’s side window was missing.

Police said they discovered Davis was driving the car at the time of the shooting and had not been carjacked.

Family identifies 18-year-old killed in Rockford shooting

Police have charged four suspects in Simmons’ murder: Davis (no mugshot available), Alexander, Angelo Woods (aka D Block), 18, and Marquzaise Alexander (aka Quavo) 19.

According to the probable cause statement, Simmons’ murder came about after the others conspired to rob him of his gun.

Police learned that all five were in the car on the night of the killing, with Davis driving. Davis, Marquazise and Kenneth Alexander, and Woods all met up at the Orton Keys housing complex on Ranger Street and planned the robbery.

Davis then called Simmons and asked him if he would like to smoke marijuana with them. When Davis agreed, the four went to pick him up, the probable cause document reads.

In the area of Pleasant Street, the suspects tried to rob Simmons of his gun, and shots were fired. According to the document, Marquazise Alexander and Woods were in the back seat and shot at Simmons, with Alexander also sustaining a gunshot wound to his left hand.

Davis got out and ran from the car when the shooting started, leaving Kenneth Alexander to jump into the driver’s seat.

Marquazise Alexander allegedly got out and ran from the scene, leaving his shoes behind on Pleasant Avenue. He later sought treatment at Mercyhealth but left before treatment was administered, the report continues.

Marquazise then gave the murder weapon to Woods and ordered him to hide it, police said. The gun was later recovered from Woods’ basement, and forensic evidence tied it to the crime scene.

All four have been charged with felony murder.

Davis is currently at large.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 6

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man arrested in shooting investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested Kevon Tillman-Jackson, 18, on Saturday after officers responded to a reported shooting on Acorn Street. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 600 block of Acorn Street around 4 p.m. and found a parked car that had numerous bullet holes. Police spoke with Tillman-Jackson, who was a […]
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS News

Brothers charged with murder of Salena Claybourne, WGN-TV security guard shot and killed at South Shore gas station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two brothers have been charged in the murder of Salena Claybourne, a mother of two who was shot and killed at a South Shore gas station on Monday. Chicago police said 22-year-old Gregory Watson, and 17-year-old Dameonte Watson both were arrested shortly after Claybourne, 35, was shot and killed Monday afternoon as she was sitting in her car at a Mobil gas station at 67th Street and Jeffery Boulevard. The brothers were seen fleeing the scene shortly after the shooting, but were quickly apprehended by responding officers.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pleasant View Township, IL
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rockford, IL
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Man sentenced to 100 years in grandson's beating death

A Montana man was sentenced Friday to 100 years in prison for his role in the beating death of his 12-year-old grandson in February 2020.James Sasser Jr., of West Yellowstone, had earlier pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide, child endangerment and tampering with a witness.“I should have been a protector. I wasn’t. I failed,” Sasser said during the sentencing hearing. “I failed my kids, all of them. Their lives are destroyed, (Alex’s mother’s) life is destroyed … I deserve whatever you do.”Prosecutors have depicted Patricia Batts — Sasser's wife and Alex's grandmother — as the leader of the abuse, but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Simmons
ABC4

Sandy man arrested for stabbing his children during ‘punishment’

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A father has been arrested after stabbing his two children on Sunday. Police say the suspect is a 55-year-old man. Officers say the incident started when the suspect was attempting to forcibly cut his teenage son’s hair with a pair of scissors as a form of punishment. Arresting documents say the […]
SANDY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Rockford Police#Nissan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Woman stabs intruder in the face during home invasion in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was stabbed in the face after forcing his way into a woman's home in Roseland Sunday morning.Police said around 8:15 a.m., the intruder forced his way into the residence of a woman, 30, in the 10700 block of South State Street. The victim was met by the intruder inside where the two got into a physical altercation. The offender fled the scene and self-transported himself to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park with a stab wound to the left side of his face in stable condition. The victim was not injured during the incident. The intruder was placed into custody and charges are pending.  Area Two Detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for details on deadly shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — This week Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in collecting more information about a deadly shooting that happened on March 5. According to Urbana Police, at around 10:45 p.m., they were dispatched to an apartment complex on Welch Drive in response to a report of a shooting. When […]
URBANA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy