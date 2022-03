If you always fall for a sweet friends-to-lovers romance, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons's love story will make your heart melt. During a 2017 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the "Spider-Man" actress turned beet red when asked about her "Fargo" costar Plemons, who had secretly gotten down on one knee to propose several months prior. "[We] became really good friends first working together, then got together after," Dunst giddily told Fallon. She said that after spending so much time on set together, she realized, "I really love this person" and "I love hanging out with him."

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO