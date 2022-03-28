Be Part of Highclere's History — Own a Piece of Highclere Castle Gin

Winner of over 50 international spirit awards, fans and investors are invited to join the journey of Highclere Castle Gin and the legacy of Highclere Castle. Video Credit: Highclere Castle Gin

“Downton Abbey” carried us away to a different time where we could imagine ourselves in white-tie formality or in elegant gowns with elbow-length-gloved hands holding martinis amongst royalty in a grand home’s halls. The martinis (or any drink), of course, should be made with Highclere Castle Gin, a brand launched in 2019 in partnership with the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon—owners of “the real Downton Abbey,” Highclere Castle—and American spirits entrepreneur Adam von Gootkin, whose family has been distilling spirits since the 1800s.

“Our gin epitomizes everything that is great about Highclere,” said Lord Carnarvon, the 8th Earl of Carnarvon. “You touch a bit of Highclere every time you take a sip of this glorious spirit.”

Fans of “Downton Abbey” and those with a discerning spirits palate are now invited to do more than live vicariously through a sip.

Highclere consumers and fans as well as connoisseurs of spirits and fine living have a unique opportunity to own equity in their favorite luxury lifestyle brand through Highclere Castle Gin’s partnering with Wefunder, a leader in the crowdfunding industry. The purpose of the crowdfund capital raise is to invite consumers to participate in the international growth and expansion of Highclere Castle Gin in a meaningful way.

Participation starts with a minimum investment of $150 per share. Investors will be invited to attend masterclasses and exclusive events (virtual and in-person)—including an invite-only cocktail event for certain-tiered investors at Highclere planned for the fall.

“We are leading the way into the roaring twenties with a luxury spirit brand steeped in history, prestige, heritage, and pedigree,” said company CEO von Gootkin. “We are excited to invite our friends and fans from around the world to play a part in Highclere’s legacy and future.”

Lord Carnarvon enthusiastically seconds the invitation.

“Do come join us for the next exciting part of our journey into making Highclere Castle Gin one of the leading spirit brands on Earth.”

