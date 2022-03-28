ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Be Part of Highclere's History — Own a Piece of Highclere Castle Gin

By Daily Voice
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GJfEl_0etIpNyq00
Winner of over 50 international spirit awards, fans and investors are invited to join the journey of Highclere Castle Gin and the legacy of Highclere Castle. Video Credit: Highclere Castle Gin

“Downton Abbey” carried us away to a different time where we could imagine ourselves in white-tie formality or in elegant gowns with elbow-length-gloved hands holding martinis amongst royalty in a grand home’s halls. The martinis (or any drink), of course, should be made with Highclere Castle Gin, a brand launched in 2019 in partnership with the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon—owners of “the real Downton Abbey,” Highclere Castle—and American spirits entrepreneur Adam von Gootkin, whose family has been distilling spirits since the 1800s.

“Our gin epitomizes everything that is great about Highclere,” said Lord Carnarvon, the 8th Earl of Carnarvon. “You touch a bit of Highclere every time you take a sip of this glorious spirit.”

Fans of “Downton Abbey” and those with a discerning spirits palate are now invited to do more than live vicariously through a sip.

Highclere consumers and fans as well as connoisseurs of spirits and fine living have a unique opportunity to own equity in their favorite luxury lifestyle brand through Highclere Castle Gin’s partnering with Wefunder, a leader in the crowdfunding industry. The purpose of the crowdfund capital raise is to invite consumers to participate in the international growth and expansion of Highclere Castle Gin in a meaningful way.

Participation starts with a minimum investment of $150 per share. Investors will be invited to attend masterclasses and exclusive events (virtual and in-person)—including an invite-only cocktail event for certain-tiered investors at Highclere planned for the fall.

“We are leading the way into the roaring twenties with a luxury spirit brand steeped in history, prestige, heritage, and pedigree,” said company CEO von Gootkin. “We are excited to invite our friends and fans from around the world to play a part in Highclere’s legacy and future.”

Lord Carnarvon enthusiastically seconds the invitation.

“Do come join us for the next exciting part of our journey into making Highclere Castle Gin one of the leading spirit brands on Earth.”

To learn more, visit Invest in Highclere Castle Gin.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice
Daily Voice

242K+

Followers

38K+

Posts

74M+

Views

Related
Daily Voice

RECOGNIZE THEM? Surveillance Photos Surface Of Lehigh Valley ‘Distraction Thieves’

Recognize them? A surveillance photo has surfaced of the pair of suspects accused of “distraction thefts” throughout several Lehigh Valley grocery store parking lots. The suspects — pictured above — victimized numerous customers at the Giant Food Store and Park Plaza Complex in Forks, the township police department said in an updated social media post.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Fatal Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A fatal crash was reported in Burlington County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.The crash occurred at about 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30 at Church and Eayrestown roads in Southampton Township, initial reports said.A second ambulance had been called for multiple victims, a report s…
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crowdfunding#Food Drink#Beverages#Downton Abbey#American
MySanAntonio

The virtual distillery that José Cuervo will open in the metaverse

Little by little, the metaverse begins to resemble a mirror of the world we inhabit: works of art that are unrepeatable, digital land for sale in enviable locations, fashion shows in which big brands participate, and ... tequila?. José Cuervo has announced that he is already working on the creation...
DRINKS
The Points Guy

I’ve toured all of the world’s best cruise ship suites — here’s why these 5 blew me away

Editor’s note: This is a recurring post, regularly updated with new information. As regular readers know, I’m as happy in a tiny “inside” cabin on a cruise ship as I am in a super-suite. I’m a minimalist at heart, and all I really require from a cruise ship cabin is a place to lay my head at night and enough storage for what I can fit in a 21-inch carry-on bag.
LIFESTYLE
The Points Guy

Avoid these 10 mistakes when booking cruise shore excursions

Cruise lines offer shore excursions for your convenience. Instead of spending hours reading up on a port, crafting the perfect eight-hour activity schedule or researching local tour guides, you can simply choose from a list of curated tour options. Easy peasy … except you can still screw it up.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Injures 2 In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

At least two people were hurt in a crash in Burlington County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30 at Church and Eayrestown roads in Southampton Township, initial reports said. A second ambulance had been called for multiple victims, a...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Shot Dead On Central PA Street: Police

A 48-year-old man was shot dead on a Pennsylvania street early Wednesday morning, according to police. York City police were called to a reported shooting in the rear of the 700 block of West Philadelphia Street at approximately 12:44 a.m. on Mar. 30, according to a release by the department.
YORK, PA
Travel + Leisure

This Charming Hotel in the Heart of Baja California Is the Perfect Under-the-radar Mexico Vacation

If you're looking for arts, culture, and waterside adventure in Mexico, the Baja Club Hotel in La Paz delivers on all fronts. Although the outside looks unassuming, what lies behind the stately entryway provides an oasis for travelers who wish to have their accommodations serve as the ultimate retreat. Stepping through the carved wooden doors reveals the interior of the original 1910 villa, which belonged to an affluent family steeped in the area's once-thriving pearl farming culture. Although the heyday of La Paz's pearling industry has long passed, the cream-colored facade pays homage to a bygone era.
TRAVEL
US News and World Report

25 Hauntingly Abandoned Places You Can Still Visit

When planning a vacation, many people think about which museums, parks, monuments or restaurants they'd like to visit. But why not throw something else into the mix by visiting some eerie yet fascinating abandoned castles, hospitals, prisons or villages? These kinds of attractions can provide fascinating historic or cultural insight into your destination. Some – particularly those off the beaten track – can also be downright exciting.
LIFESTYLE
FodorsTravel

Super Deal: An All-Inclusive Stay at a Dreamy Maldives Resort Is 63% Off!

It will cost $2,889 for two people for five nights. And it's fully refundable. Around the world, white-sand beaches and barefoot luxury resorts are redefining holidays to vacationers. The pull of fluffy clouds on clear skies, colorful corals in crystal water, and favorable weather is difficult to resist. But the Maldives has a special place in the heart of travelers—it promises a phenomenal vacation and delivers.
TRAVEL
Time Out Global

The 13 most romantic hotels in the world

What better way to spend time with a loved one than by checking in to one of these romantic hotels?. Being romantic is a 365-day way of life. That isn’t up for debate, but there is something about taking a trip away with your person(s) to make things a little more exciting. We’re lucky enough to live on a planet that is packed with romantic places, waiting for lovers of all shapes and sizes. Finding a place to stay is an integral part of the experience; scratch that, finding one is the most important part.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Voice

Two Teenagers Charged With Fatal Prince George’s Mall Shooting: Police

Two teenagers have been charged with the fatal shooting that took place at the Prince George’s Mall last week, authorities said. Both suspects are 16-year-old males from Washington DC are being tried as adults for the murder of 22-year-old Daquan Dockery, Prince George’s Police said. Dockery was identified as the shooting’s victim on Monday, March 28.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
242K+
Followers
38K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy