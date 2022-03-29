Special Weather Statement issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Greater Greenville by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 15:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 AM EDT for west central Georgia. Target Area: Chattahoochee; Coweta; Fayette; Harris; Meriwether; Muscogee; Talbot; Troup Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Fayette, Meriwether, Muscogee, northeastern Chattahoochee, eastern Troup, Coweta, western Talbot and Harris Counties through 530 AM EDT At 502 AM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Moreland to Saint Marys Hills, and moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Columbus, Newnan, LaGrange, Fayetteville, Hamilton, Greenville, Peachtree City, Manchester, Senoia, Hogansville, Grantville, Pine Mountain, Woodbury, Luthersville, Waverly Hall, Warm Springs, Moreland, Sharpsburg, Turin and Haralson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
