Abbeville County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Greater Greenville by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-29 10:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Greater Greenville; Greater Oconee; Greater...

alerts.weather.gov

Western Iowa Today

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, in effect until 11:00 p.m. for all of southwest Iowa. Counties included in the Watch include: Adair, Adams, Audubon, Carroll, Cass, Crawford, Fremont, Guthrie, Harrison, Ida, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Shelby, Taylor, Union and Woodbury.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 15:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Fire officials should advise their crews in the field. The public should postpone outdoor burning during this period. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST GEORGIA * TIMING...Until 8 pm. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind combined with snow on trees and power lines may result in power outages.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harnett, Johnston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 07:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Raleigh. Target Area: Harnett; Johnston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 AM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HARNETT AND WEST CENTRAL JOHNSTON COUNTIES At 742 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Angier, or 8 miles east of Lillington, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Coats. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Boone, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford, Iroquois by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Boone; Central Cook; DuPage; Eastern Will; Ford; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; Lake; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CDT /4 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CDT /4 AM EDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds gusting up to 45 mph expected. Localized gusts to 55 mph possible in showers. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and east central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Also, travel could be difficult in high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized areas of stronger winds in excess of 55 mph are possible in conjunction with the scattered rain and snow showers expected this evening. Sharply reduced visibility will also be likely with any of the more vigorous snow showers and squalls this evening.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Vilas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 00:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-31 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Florence; Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Oneida; Vilas; Wood HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS POSSIBLE FOR THE MORNING COMMUTE Slippery travel conditions are possible this morning due to a mix of light snow and freezing drizzle. Untreated roads may be snow or ice covered in spots. Drivers should exercise caution during the morning commute, and be prepared for changing road conditions.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Avery, Madison, Mitchell, Yancey by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 04:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Avery; Madison; Mitchell; Yancey WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of the mountains of northeast Georgia and North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Elkhart, Fulton, Kosciusko, La Porte, Lagrange, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 22:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cass; Elkhart; Fulton; Kosciusko; La Porte; Lagrange; Marshall; Miami; Noble; Pulaski; St. Joseph; Starke; Wabash; White; Whitley Gusty winds this morning Southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph will persist this morning west of Interstate 69. While wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph will be common, a few locations could see brief gusts to around 45 mph. The highest gusts are expected to subside from west to east through 7 am EDT.
CASS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-01 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Baxter; Fulton; Izard; Sharp FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Baxter, Fulton, Sharp and Izard Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 00:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Chesterfield; Clarendon; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Saluda; Southeastern Orangeburg; Southern Lancaster; Sumter LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots expected. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 03:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-31 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for southeastern Alabama...the Panhandle of Florida...and southwestern Georgia. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Henry; Houston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT FOR HENRY AND HOUSTON COUNTIES At 355 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Richards Crossroads to 6 miles northeast of Graceville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Abbeville, Cottonwood, Fort Gaines, Headland, Dothan, Taylor, Kinsey, Ashford, Cowarts, Webb, Columbia, Rehobeth, Avon, Newville, Madrid, Gordon, Haleburg, Memphis, Shorterville and Crosby. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HENRY COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chattahoochee, Coweta, Fayette, Harris, Meriwether, Muscogee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 15:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 AM EDT for west central Georgia. Target Area: Chattahoochee; Coweta; Fayette; Harris; Meriwether; Muscogee; Talbot; Troup Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Fayette, Meriwether, Muscogee, northeastern Chattahoochee, eastern Troup, Coweta, western Talbot and Harris Counties through 530 AM EDT At 502 AM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Moreland to Saint Marys Hills, and moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Columbus, Newnan, LaGrange, Fayetteville, Hamilton, Greenville, Peachtree City, Manchester, Senoia, Hogansville, Grantville, Pine Mountain, Woodbury, Luthersville, Waverly Hall, Warm Springs, Moreland, Sharpsburg, Turin and Haralson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bay, Holmes, Jackson, Walton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 04:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for southeastern Alabama...and the Panhandle of Florida. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Bay; Holmes; Jackson; Walton; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JACKSON...NORTHWESTERN BAY...SOUTHERN WALTON HOLMES AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 312 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Geneva to near Santa Rosa Beach, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Panama City Beach, Vernon, Chipley, Graceville, Santa Rosa Beach, Bonifay, Eglin Air Force Base, Bradford, Live Oak, Freeport, Ponce De Leon, Caryville, Wausau, Esto, Westville, Ebro, Campbellton, Noma, Whitehead Crossroads and Cerrogordo. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Rabun by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 04:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Rabun WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of the mountains of northeast Georgia and North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 02:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-31 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Gallatin; Madison WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Low elevation snow 1 to 3 inches, 4 to 6 inches in the mountains. * WHERE...Southern Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slushy and slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT

