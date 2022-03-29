Free pet vaccination event planned March 31 in Kanawha County

By: Michael Guise/KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A record-setting fish was caught in West Virginia over the weekend. Lucas King of Burnsville caught a record muskellunge on Saturday, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources said in a release. The record-setting fish, which was released, was 55.0625 inches long and weighed 51 pounds. The previous record musky was nearly 50 pounds and 54 inches long. King was fishing from a public access site from the bank of the Little Kanawha River in the tailwater section of Burnsville Dam in Braxton County. He used a 6-inch glide bait to catch the musky.

