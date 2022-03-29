ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Free pet vaccination event planned March 31 in Kanawha County

By STAFF REPORTS
wchstv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Free pet vaccinations will be distributed in Kanawha County. The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association is partnering with Petco Love and hopes to vaccinate more than...

wchstv.com

Comments / 2

Related
WJTV.com

Free pet vaccination clinic to be held in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Southern Pines Healthy Pet Clinic will host a free drive-thru vaccine clinic for cats and dogs on Saturday, March 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Vaccinations will be given at Hardy Street Baptist Church located at 1508 Hardy Street. The DAPPv Canine...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Chronicle

Lewis County to Offer Free Tire-Recycling Event Next Week

Lewis County residents will have an opportunity to recycle old tires for free during an event scheduled for next week. Residents can drop off their tires from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 25 and 26 at 415 N Pearl St. at the vacant lot on the corner of North Pearl Street and West Maple Street.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dupont#Flea#The Vaccines#Petco Love#Hcp Feline
WSAZ

Massive 30-mile trail system announced in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Nearly $1.2 million has been allocated toward an outdoor recreation project in the upper Kanawha Valley -- the beginning phase of a $50 million recreational tourism area from Marmet to Montgomery, according to the Kanawha County Commission. “We have the funding to take this...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WMAZ

2nd pancake and waffle mix recall in 2 days. This one is nationwide.

A nationwide recall has been issued for pancake mix sold at Walmart due to possible contamination of foreign matter. It comes one day after a similar, more limited recall for pancake mix. Continental Mills issued a recall for one lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, the company...
FOOD SAFETY
WLWT 5

Puppies cling to each other after being rescued by Ohio humane society

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Two Ohio puppies clung to each other after being rescued by an Ohio humane society Tuesday. According to Animal Charity of Ohio, two concerned citizens called the Youngtown Police Department after seeing three dogs, a mom and her two puppies, hidden from view in a small fenced-in area that was covered with a blue tarp.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Two people in West Virginia charged for smoking pot with kids present

Two people have been charged with child neglect after admitting to smoking marijuana with children present before officers were called to the residence for a domestic disturbance. Officers were dispatched to a residence in Grafton, West Virginia about a domestic disturbance on March 19, according to a criminal complaint, reported WBOY. Andrew Andres, 25, was […]
GRAFTON, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Catches Record-Breaking 51-Pound Muskellunge In West Virginia

By: Michael Guise/KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A record-setting fish was caught in West Virginia over the weekend. Lucas King of Burnsville caught a record muskellunge on Saturday, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources said in a release. The record-setting fish, which was released, was 55.0625 inches long and weighed 51 pounds. The previous record musky was nearly 50 pounds and 54 inches long. King was fishing from a public access site from the bank of the Little Kanawha River in the tailwater section of Burnsville Dam in Braxton County. He used a 6-inch glide bait to catch the musky.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Serenity Hills closed by West Virginia

Serenity Hills in Ohio County is closed by the state of West Virginia This is according to the CEO Sharon Tarvis. Sources tell 7News that Serniety Hills closed because of administrative issues. The 30 patients that were at Serenity Hills have been moved to other facilities. Currently, the quick response team and lifeline team remain […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTVQ

“A very dangerous combination”: Meth and fentanyl use in KY

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state says a dangerous drug combo has become more popular in the last year and a half. According to the Office of Drug Control Policy, fentanyl and meth are starting to be used in tandem. “Fentanyl is just so prevalent in everything we’re seeing....
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Kanawha County pledges $2.25 million to demolish abandoned structures

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Commission announced it would allocate up to $2.25 million to demolish abandoned, blighted, and dilapidated structures throughout the County. Funding for the demolition program will come from American Rescue Plan, a zero-interest loan from the West Virginia Housing Development Authority’s Property Rescue...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank giveaway slated for Wednesday

BECKLEY, W.Va. (LOOTPRESS) – Mountaineer Food Bank’s mobile food pantry will be stopping in Beckley this week. The pantry will be at Linda K Epling Stadium- located at 200 Stadium Drive- on Wednesday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food will be passed out until supplies last.
BECKLEY, WV
SCDNReports

Homeless and Addicts Keep PPD Busy

Incidents involving the homeless and people under the influence kept Portsmouth officers busy over the weekend. We breakdown some highlights from the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Briefing. Homeless Issues. Portsmouth’s homeless population continues to keep officers busy. Just before 4 am, police received a call from an alarm company asking...
PORTSMOUTH, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy