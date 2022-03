Nebia is an award-winning producer of luxurious, low-flow showerheads and eco-conscious bathroom accessories. But it began with a single, mysterious investor: Tim Cook. The company’s flagship product is a $120 showerhead, produced with Moen, which transforms the water pressure of a cheap motel into a spa-worthy experience. Nebia products have raised $9 million to date on Kickstarter and are installed in over 100,000 homes, saving an estimated 400 million gallons of water, and counting. And this week, Nebia launches its first towel—made of 30% upcycled textiles—a move that will expand the market reach of its products by 15x. It’s on Kickstarter now.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO