Mount Gilead, OH

MOUNT GILEAD POLICE REPORTS

Theft: Caller reported someone came into her apartment while she was at the laundrymat and stole items from her residence. Theft: Someone stole three packages of steaks from Kroger. Theft: Man reported his phone was stolen from his residence. Dog bite: A woman reported that her daughter had been...

