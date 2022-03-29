ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

From minors to opening-day starter in 12 months for Rays’ Shane McClanahan

By John Romano
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F4qj4_0etInxxY00
The Rays ran through nine different starting pitchers in 2021 before Shane McClanahan made his regular-season debut. Now, he's the closest thing they have to an ace. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

PORT CHARLOTTE — By this time last year, the future was officially an afterthought.

Shane McClanahan had been reassigned to the minor league camp midway through spring training and was destined to begin the season at the team’s alternate training site.

The Rays were days away from beginning the season in Miami with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, and McClanahan was holed up in a Venice-area Airbnb with teammate David Hess.

“I’ll be the first to tell you that I was disappointed,” McClanahan recalled on Tuesday. “But, ultimately I had a job to do at the alternate site and that was to work my tail off. I was down there for a reason. They might not have thought I was ready, and every day my goal was to prove them wrong.

“I was ready whenever they needed me to show them that, you know, I can do it.”

It’s not that the Rays needed convincing, it was more a question of simplifying McClanahan’s journey to the big leagues. So it was a month or so at the alternate site, a late April call to Tampa Bay, a few starts in the four-inning range, and then it was up to McClanahan to dictate how quickly he would progress.

Turns out, pretty darn fast.

Not quite one year later, McClanahan was named Tampa Bay’s starting pitcher for opening day of the 2022 season. McClanahan has come so far so quickly that the announcement was practically anticlimactic. No call to the manager’s office, no formal announcement.

Assuming McClanahan already had a pretty good idea he was in line to pitch on April 8, manager Kevin Cash casually made it official while meeting with reporters Tuesday morning. His would-be ace got word himself just before a post-workout massage.

“I saw it on Twitter,” McClanahan said.

It really is indicative of how rapidly McClanahan has risen in the rotation’s hierarchy. Back in the 2020 World Series, the Rays rotation included Blake Snell, Charlie Morton and Glasnow. At the time, McClanahan was more of an oddity. A secret weapon in the bullpen, the first pitcher in history to make his MLB debut in the postseason.

Now, Snell and Morton are gone, Glasnow is likely out for the season following elbow surgery and McClanahan is the closest thing the Rays have to an ace.

“There were a lot of questions in 2020, bringing him up,” Cash said. “His stuff got him up there. We didn’t know a ton about him at the alt site, but we felt confident enough that he could contribute and be one of our best pitchers when we were making playoff rosters.

“And then last year, we had some honest conversations with him. The lack of (previous) workload made us be pretty strict, stringent with his workload early on. And it takes a mature mindset to understand that. When you’re his age, it’s basically, ‘Give me the ball until I run out of gas.’ We wanted to make sure we had him available in September, where he was a healthy pitcher and could contribute in any capacity. That’s a lot for a young pitcher to understand that in April and May, and he did.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mn6rd_0etInxxY00

The Rays ran through nine different starting pitchers in 2021 before McClanahan made his regular-season debut on April 29. By the season’s end, he was 10-6 with a 3.43 ERA and was the No. 1 starter in the American League Division Series against Boston.

“I feel like I’m a different pitcher as opposed to last season,” McClanahan said. “I’ve definitely worked on being more consistent, getting a little stronger and just trying to improve any way I can, whether it’s conditioning or pitch selection or anything I do, honestly. I think I’m in a good spot.”

McClanahan, 24, called his mom and dad to give them the news Tuesday morning but otherwise seemed unfazed to be Tampa Bay’s youngest opening day starter since Scott Kazmir was 23 in 2007.

“I think you get what you work for,” he said. “And I’ve had this mindset my entire life of, you know, I want to do what I think I’m capable of. And I think I’m just starting to find out what I’m capable of. So there’s a lot more to go.”

John Romano can be reached at jromano@tampabay.com. Follow @romano_tbtimes.

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times

62K+

Followers

20K+

Posts

15M+

Views

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Don’t panic, but Rays’ Shane Baz just had minor elbow surgery

PORT CHARLOTTE — This is bad news. Indisputably, undoubtedly, unexpectedly bad news. But … maybe not quite awful. Shane Baz, the Rays’ top pitching prospect, underwent arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies from his right elbow in Dallas on Monday. He likely will resume throwing again in two to three weeks.
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa man who turned infant’s skull into ‘puzzle pieces’ gets 25 years

TAMPA — Seated in a wheelchair, unable to speak, 4-year-old Ty’ahni Williams bore witness to the cruelty of the man facing prison time for abusing her. A collective sigh of relief arose from half the courtroom Monday as a judge sentenced Demarcus Johnson to 25 years for shattering the girl’s skull so badly it “looked like puzzle pieces,” in the words of a child protection team specialist. Just three months old then, Ty’ahni was the daughter of Johnson’s girlfriend at the time and had been left in his care.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Brewers sign RHP José Ureña to minor league contract

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers pitcher José Ureña has signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. The NL Central champion Brewers announced the signing Tuesday. Ureña, 30, went 4-8 with a 5.81 ERA for the Tigers last season in 26 appearances,...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tampa Bay Times

Bruce Arians retiring as Bucs coach

The most chaotic offseason in Bucs and NFL history just got a bit more surreal Wednesday night: Coach Bruce Arians is retiring to take a front-office role effective immediately. Veteran defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will replace him. “I have spent most of the last 50 years of my life on...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Kazmir
Person
Kevin Cash
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Person
Blake Snell
ESPN

Pirates SS prospect Oneil Cruz to start season at Triple-A

BRADENTON, Fla. --  Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Oneil Cruz will start the season in the minors. The team optioned the towering 6-foot-7 shortstop to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. While the 23-year-old Cruz had put together a solid spring training  going 5 for 15 with two home runs in Grapefruit...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rays#Airbnb#Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Times

Amid abortion bans, young doctors struggle to learn procedures

A barrage of abortion restrictions rippling across the country, from Florida to Texas to Idaho, is shrinking the already limited training options for U.S. medical students and residents who want to learn how to perform abortion procedures. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends standardized training on abortion care...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Tampa Bay Times

Harold Ramirez looks like a good fit for Rays

PORT CHARLOTTE — Harold Ramirez joined the Rays’ squad Sunday morning definitely looking the part. “He seems like very much a team guy, that he went ahead and dyed his hair our color,” manager Kevin Cash said. “That is Ray blue, not Cub blue.”. Actually, Ramirez...
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Are Bucs preparing to move forward minus Ndamukong Suh?

PALM BEACH — While the free-agency dust mostly has settled around Bucs headquarters, a mild haze remains regarding one prominent piece of the defense. No clarity arrived late Monday afternoon, when general manager Jason Licht briefly addressed reporters at the NFL’s annual meetings. Suh, who played on a one-year contract in 2021 at age 34, has given no recent indications of his future plans, and the Bucs have remained vague about whether he fits into theirs.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Tampa Bay Times

Word on Rays’ Pete Fairbanks is bad: out at least three months

SARASOTA — The Rays got the official bad news they were expecting Wednesday, that high-leverage reliever Pete Fairbanks will miss at least the first three months of the season. An exam by Chicago-based specialist Dr. Anthony Romeo confirmed team orthopedist Dr. Koco Eaton’s initial diagnosis that Fairbanks sustained a...
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Caution urged relying on melatonin gummies to get kids to sleep

For three exhausting years, Lauren Lockwood tried to get her son Rex to sleep through the night. As an infant, he couldn’t sleep without a blanket over his carrier to drown out the world around him. At age 2, it sometimes took hours for him — and her — to fall asleep, only for him to be jolted awake from night terrors that left him shrieking in panic.
OAKLAND, CA
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
62K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy